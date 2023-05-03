The full list of nominees for the 76 Tony Awards has been announced - the awards ceremony will be hosted in New York next month

There are 26 awards to be won at the 76th Tony Awards, taking place in New York in June. The full list of nominees were announced this week, with Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer gaining her first nomination for her Broadway debut, Prima Facie.

The glamorous four hour show, co-presented by theAmerican Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, recognise the best in Broadway theatre from the last year.

After spending most of the last quarter century at the Radio City Music Hall, the ceremony is this year moving across Manhattan to the 3,350 seat United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights.

This is everything you need to know about the 2023 Tony Awards nominees and how to watch the ceremony when it airs next month.

What are the Tony Award 2023 nominees?

Best book of a musical

& Juliet – David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo – David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York – David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Shucked – Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot – Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Lea Michele and Myles Frost host The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

Almost Famous – music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo – music: Jeanine Tesori, lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

Some Like It Hot – music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Jodie Comer as Tessa in Prima Facie (Photo: Helen Murray/National Theatre Live)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best costume design of a play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best lighting design of a play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

The 76th Tony Awards will be hosted at the United Palace Theatre

Best lighting design of a musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best sound design of a play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best direction of a play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best play

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living by Martyna Majok

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

Best musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best revival of a play

The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best revival of a musical

Into the Woods

Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

When are the Tony Awards 2023 on TV?

The 76th Annual Tony Awards ceremony will take place at the United Palace Theatre, New York on Sunday 11 June but it will be the early hours of Monday morning in the UK due to the time difference. Coverage of the event and ceremony will be broadcast live internationally.

Red carpet coverage will take place from 7pm-8pm ET (12am-1am on Monday 12 June BST). The main presentation ceremony will take place from 8pm-11pm ET (1am-4am, Monday 12 June BST).

Can you watch the Tony Awards 2023 in the UK?

Last year the awards show was not available to watch live in the UK. This year the ceremony will be available to watch on streaming service Paramount+ in the US. Paramount+ had not launched in the UK when the awards took place last year, it has not yet been confirmed if UK viewers will also be able to watch the show on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial in the UK, and is £6.99 a month thereafter. If the Tony Awards are not streamed on the site in the UK this year, you could access coverage using a virtual private network (VPN).