There are 26 awards to be won at the 76th Tony Awards, taking place in New York in June. The full list of nominees were announced this week, with Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer gaining her first nomination for her Broadway debut, Prima Facie.
The glamorous four hour show, co-presented by theAmerican Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, recognise the best in Broadway theatre from the last year.
After spending most of the last quarter century at the Radio City Music Hall, the ceremony is this year moving across Manhattan to the 3,350 seat United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights.
This is everything you need to know about the 2023 Tony Awards nominees and how to watch the ceremony when it airs next month.
What are the Tony Award 2023 nominees?
Best book of a musical
- & Juliet – David West Read
- Kimberly Akimbo – David Lindsay-Abaire
- New York, New York – David Thompson and Sharon Washington
- Shucked – Robert Horn
- Some Like It Hot – Matthew López and Amber Ruffin
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
- Almost Famous – music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
- Kimberly Akimbo – music: Jeanine Tesori, lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
- KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
- Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
- Some Like It Hot – music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
- Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
- Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
- Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
- Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
- Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
- Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
- Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
- Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
- Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
- J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
- Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
- Ben Platt, Parade
- Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
- Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
- Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
- Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
- Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
- Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
- Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson
- Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
- Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
- David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
- Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
- Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
- Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
- Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
- Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
- Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
- Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
- Jordan Donica, Camelot
- Alex Newell, Shucked
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
- Julia Lester, Into the Woods
- Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
- NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
- Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best scenic design of a play
- Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
- Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
- Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
- Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
- Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best scenic design of a musical
- Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
- Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot
- Scott Pask, Shucked
- Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best costume design of a play
- Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
- Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
- Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
- Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best costume design of a musical
- Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
- Susan Hilferty, Parade
- Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
- Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
- Paloma Young, & Juliet
- Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best lighting design of a play
- Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
- Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
- Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
- Bradley King, Fat Ham
- Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
- Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman
- Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best lighting design of a musical
- Ken Billington, New York, New York
- Lap Chi Chu, Camelot
- Heather Gilbert, Parade
- Howard Hudson, & Juliet
- Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
- Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best sound design of a play
- Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
- Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
- Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol
- Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
- Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best sound design of a musical
- Kai Harada, New York, New York
- John Shivers, Shucked
- Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
- Gareth Owen, & Juliet
- Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best direction of a play
- Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
- Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
- Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
- Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
- Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
- Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best direction of a musical
- Michael Arden, Parade
- Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
- Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
- Jack O’Brien, Shucked
- Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best choreography
- Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
- Susan Stroman, New York, New York
- Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
- Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best orchestrations
- Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
- John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
- Jason Howland, Shucked
- Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
- Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best play
- Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper
- Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis
- Cost of Living by Martyna Majok
- Fat Ham by James Ijames
- Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard
Best musical
- & Juliet
- Kimberly Akimbo
- New York, New York
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
Best revival of a play
- The Piano Lesson
- A Doll’s House
- The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Topdog/Underdog
Best revival of a musical
- Into the Woods
- Camelot
- Parade
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
When are the Tony Awards 2023 on TV?
The 76th Annual Tony Awards ceremony will take place at the United Palace Theatre, New York on Sunday 11 June but it will be the early hours of Monday morning in the UK due to the time difference. Coverage of the event and ceremony will be broadcast live internationally.
Red carpet coverage will take place from 7pm-8pm ET (12am-1am on Monday 12 June BST). The main presentation ceremony will take place from 8pm-11pm ET (1am-4am, Monday 12 June BST).
Can you watch the Tony Awards 2023 in the UK?
Last year the awards show was not available to watch live in the UK. This year the ceremony will be available to watch on streaming service Paramount+ in the US. Paramount+ had not launched in the UK when the awards took place last year, it has not yet been confirmed if UK viewers will also be able to watch the show on Paramount+.
Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial in the UK, and is £6.99 a month thereafter. If the Tony Awards are not streamed on the site in the UK this year, you could access coverage using a virtual private network (VPN).
Use of a VPN is legal in the UK and the US, but it must be used within legal guidelines. Using a VPN to access entertainment content from other countries is legal but may breach the terms and conditions of the broadcaster so always check CW guidelines.