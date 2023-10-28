The popular US historical drama, ‘The Gilded Age,’ returns to UK screens this week as season two premieres on Sky Atlantic.

Bertha Russell returns to our screens this weekend, with the second series of ‘The Gilded Age’ arriving on Sky Atlantic, continuing the story about the Russell family and the conflicts they are their companions face in 1882 New York City. Carrie Coon returns once again as Bertha, with ‘Cybil’ actress Christine Baranski also returning to her role as Agnes van Rhijn.

In last season’s finale, tensions rose as Bertha's attempts to secure a prominent social standing are met with rejection from Mrs Astor, leading to Carrie's exclusion from Gladys's debutante ball. A disillusioned Marian plans to elope with Tom, but his absence at their planned meeting leaves her shattered. Meanwhile, Peggy discovers that her long-lost son is alive and embarks on a journey to find him with her mother.

Amidst the chaos, George confronts Monsieur Baudin, who admits his true identity as Josh Borden from Wichita, Kansas, leading to his dismissal. Despite numerous setbacks, the Russell family's determination pays off as they successfully host a grand ball, with Mrs. Astor and the van Rhijn-Brooks in attendance, and Borden returning in the nick of time to salvage the event. Despite personal heartbreak, Ada provides comfort to Marian, assuring her of a brighter future ahead.

Since its debut on HBO in January 2022, ‘The Gilded Age’ has been a bit of a critical darling, with the series holding a “Fresh" rating of 79% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, while the first season earned the award for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

So while many of us wait for the arrival of the final season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ perhaps ‘The Gilded Age’ is the perfect historical drama with some basis in reality that will keep us going until the British Royal Family arrives on the streaming platform.

What is ‘The Gilded Age’ about?

“A young woman entering 1882 New York City's rigid social scene is drawn into the daily conflicts surrounding the new money Russell family and the established van Rhijn-Brook family, who are neighbours across 61st Street near Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The series also shows conflicts faced by the upper and upper middle classes, the black upper class, and the domestic workers who tend to all of their needs.”

Who stars in ‘The Gilded Age’?

According to IMDB, the following cast members will be appearing in the new series of ‘The Gilded Age’ in some capacity.

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

Thomas Cocquerel as Tom Raikes

Simon Jones as Mr Bannister

Jack Gilpin as Mr Church

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane

Donna Murphy as Caroline Schermerhorn Astor

Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer

Taylor Richardson as Bridget

Ben Ahlers as John "Jack" Treacher

Kelley Curran as Miss Turner

Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs Bruce

Michael Cerveris as Mr Watson

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid

Patrick Page as Richard Clay

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune

When does ‘The Gilded Age’ arrive on Sky Atlantic?