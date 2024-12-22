Giovanni Pernice quit Strictly amid controversy | Getty Images for Zumba

Strictly Come Dancing has been able to shake of controversy and accusations this year - but not so for one of its star dancers who was forced to quit the show and the UK.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has won the Italian dance show Ballando con le Stelle, months after leaving the UK and the BBC in the wake of a probe into allegations of abuse.

Pernice, 34, and his partner Bianca Guaccero, 43, were crowned the victors of the 19th season of the hit reality programme on Saturday.

The programme is likened to the Italian “equivalent of Dancing With The Stars”.

The duo, who also recently confirmed they were a romantic couple, took to social media to celebrate their win.

Pernice shared a clip of himself and Guaccero shortly after they were crowned the winners, alongside a caption that reads “la coppia vince”.

Translated to English, that means: “The couple wins.”

Guaccero, who fell for the former Strictly dancer on the set of Italy’s television equivalent, shared her joy with fans and followers alike with several snaps and videos on Instagram.

“Grazie a voi, non ci posso credere,” she wrote, which roughly translates to “thank you all so much, I can not believe it.”

Pernice’s victory on the Italian dance programme comes shortly after he abandoned the UK in the wake of a BBC probe into abuse allegations levied against him by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

Sherlock actress Abbington was the first of a number of people to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice, who rejected the claims.

On Saturday, he posted a video to Instagram and said: “To all my dear friends in the UK that are supporting us all the way.

“We just want to say a massive thank you, because realistically, we couldn’t do anything without you.

“And I tell you why, because, the way that the vote (works), it’s all about likes on social media…

“We can totally see which part of the votes are coming from the UK and you are being unbelievably amazing.”

The BBC investigation into Pernice’s behaviour upheld “some, but not all” of the complaints made against the professional dancer.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, the PA news agency understands.

Following the BBC upholding some of her complaints, Abbington said she felt “vindication” and had “no regrets” about lodging them despite receiving “hundreds” of death and rape threats.

In October, addressing whether he will return to Strictly after his absence this year, he told ITV show Lorraine: “Who knows, never say never.”

Earlier in the month, comedian Chris McCausland became the first blind contestant to win Strictly, lifting the glitterball trophy alongside his dance partner Dianne Buswell.