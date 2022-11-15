Giuseppe Dell'Anno was the winner of the 12th series of the Great British Bake Off and became the first Italian to win the competition.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno, 46, is an Italian engineer who won the 12th series of the Great British Bake Off in 2021.

He currently also works as a chef and author. But as the latest series of the Great British Bake Off draws to a close, we take a look back at Giuseppe, and find out what he’s doing now.

Who is Giuseppe Dell’Anno?

Giuseppe was born in Rome in 1976, and moved to England in 2002, to work as a research assistant at Cranfield University, where he completed his PhD. Previously, he studied Chemical Engineering at the Univesity of Pisa and worked for a series of academic and industrial employers.

During his time on the show, he was chief engineer at the National Composites Centre and industrial fellow at the University of Bristol. The Bake-Off star said his passion for baking stems from his father - a professional chef - who would make a delicious cake every Sunday during Giuseppe’s childhood.

What is Giuseppe Dell’Anno doing now?

The Bake Off winner most recently released a cookbook featuring recipes based on his father’s lifetime notes. He announced the release of his book earlier this year on Instagram, saying: “Big news! I can finally announce that my first cookbook, Giuseppe’s Italian Bakes, is coming out this Autumn. If I’m honest, I cannot believe that this is really happening, and I’m still in disbelief while I’m writing this… somebody pinch me, please.

“I’ve collated for you over 60 of my favourite family home bakes, from timeless rum baba to my signature focaccia, and I have unleashed my most-accurate-self to give you detailed, step-by-step recipes, including all the tricks that I have learnt over time.”

The book sees 60 sweet and savoury recipes, with bakes such as Amaretti, Amor Polenta (polenta sponge cake), Focaccia Barese, and Crema al Pistacchio (pistachio cream) featured too. Since the show - where he won star baker twice, earned two Hollywood handshakes, and became the first Italian to win the series - he wrote a regular column for the Radio Times. Titled Britalian Bake-Off Review, the article covered each episode of the next season’s Great British Bake Off.

Giuseppe also acted as a judge for Bake Off Italia, alongside continental culinary and television stars Benedetta Parodi, Damiano Carrara, and Ernst Knam.

He announced the news on Twitter, saying: “I’ll be playing Paolo Holliwooddo on #BakeOffItalia Italia tomorrow.” Beyond his media career, he now works for the packaging company Sealed Air Corporation as a senior manager in research and development.

Does Giuseppe Dell’Anno live in Milan?

Giuseppe Dell’Anno has always wanted to share his father’s recipes with the world