Gordon Ramsay returns for season 2 of Future Food Stars with 12 new contestants competing for his £150,000 investment

In the second season of Future Food Stars, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay for the next star food and drink business to give a huge cash injection. 12 innovative entrepreneurs, each with a different unique company will compete for £150,000 of Gordon’s own cash.

Similar in format to The Apprentice, but with a foodie focus, and far more charismatic and likeable cast, Future Food Stars failed to take off in the ratings when it debuted last year, but a second season was greenlit.

Last year’s winner SUNMO Snacks CEO, Victoria Omobuwajo was on a mission to shake up the snacking world - after securing Ramsay’s investment, she worked towards securing VC funding and hopes to turn SUNMO into a billion-pound brand.

Over eight weeks a new batch of entrepreneurs will be put through their paces testing their culinary knowledge and business acumen as they hope to impress chef Ramsay. Meet the contestants on Future Food Stars season two:

Gordon Ramsay on Future Food Stars

Who are the contestants on Future Food Stars 2023?

Florence - French chef Florence runs Kids En Cuisine, a cooking school for children 3 to 15 years old.

Amy - Owner of Blondie Bakery which produces a range of blondie-based products for individuals and wholesale

Kier - The Condimaniac owner produces a range of hot sauces and condiments for people obsessed with seasoning

Hebe - Hailing from Bournemouth, Hebe’s business, BooChaCha, sells kombucha kits - kombucha is a fermented sweet tea known for its health benefits

Sam - Owner of seafood boil chain Hot N Juicy Shrimp LDN, with takeaways in Bethnal Green and Woodgreen

Gary - Belfast-born Gary owns Taquitos, a business selling authentic Mexican-inspired street food

Naomi - Founder of a social enterprise bakery which reinvests its profits back into the local community

Craig - This craft beer enthusiast owns two micro-puns named Georgi Fins after his two young children

Kris - Owns Rejuvenation Water, a matcha and coffee brand which is packaged in eco-friendly compostable coffee pods

Rachel - Runs an eco-café in Ayr, where the menu is changed every week to keep things fresh

Sophie - Tapping into the every-expanding vegan market, her company Sophies Iced Coffee Blend sells low calorie nut milk iced coffees

Andy - Owns Drops Of Heal, a CBD oil brand and hopes to help people change the way they take CBD and exploit its benefits for boosting mental health

The contestants at Anglesey

Where is Future Food Stars filmed?

The series is filmed at a range of beautiful locations across the UK - the first episode takes place at Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, Scotland, in Rachel’s neck of the woods. There, the contestants will be tasked with preparing an outdoor banquet on the grounds of the castle. The trailer shows the contestants standing in front of the Penmon Lighthouse in Anglesey so one episode is expected to take place there.

The locations of later episodes have not yet been revealed, but the first season saw tasks take place in Newquay, the Lake District, Devon and Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, so similar scenic locations can be expected this year. Watch this space for updates on where Future Food Stars season two was filmed.

When is Future Food Stars on TV?

