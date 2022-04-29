The Future Food Stars host will be back on our screens soon with another new show

New series of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted will see the famous chef swim in shark-infested waters in Tasmania - all in the name of food.

Chef Gordon Ramsay is returning to Channel 4 for a second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

In the show the Michelin star chef and TV personality travels around the world to immerse himself into different cultures and cuisines.

The second season is set to air alongside his successful BBC One reality TV show, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars .

So, what exactly can viewers expect from the second season, where will Ramsay visit and when will it be on TV?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted about?

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted follows Gordon Ramsay as he travels to incredible and remote locations across the world to learn more about local food and culture.

The Channel 4 synopsis for the show says that each episode shows Ramsay enjoying “epic adventures and unforgettable cultural experiences”.

He meets with indigenous people to learn about their foods and cultures, , samples new dishes and harvests new ingredients.

He also teams up with local cookery stars to cook feasts to present to the native people.

Where will Ramsay visit during season 2?

In the first episode of the new series, called Untamed Tasmania, Ramsay visits the Australian island of Tasmania, where he swims in shark-infested waters - all in the name of food.

He dives in to find giant saltwater spiny lobsters and then sets about foraging in bushes for local herbs, while avoiding venomous snakes who reside in the area.

Later in the series, he will visit KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, to learn the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors.

In another episode, he will travel to the Amazon Basin, which offers a wealth of opportunities to create his spin on traditional Guyanese cuisine.

When will season 2 be on TV?

The second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted will begin on Wednesday 4 May at 10pm on Channel 4.

The first series of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted was shown on consecutive weeks during July and August 2021 on Channel 4, with each episode being available to watch shortly after broadcast via Channel 4 catch-up service, All4 .

It is expected that series 2 will follow the same format.

There are seven episodes in series two.

Who is Gordon Ramsay?

Gordon Ramsay OBE, 55, is one of the country’s well-known and influential chefs, and a popular face on UK and US television.

He is also a restaurateur, food critic and writer, known for his no-nonsense attitude and his frequent use of bad language.

Ramsay’s global restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, was founded in 1997. The group has been awarded 16 Michelin stars overall, and currently holds seven.

He found fame in 1999 on the television miniseries Boiling Point, where a camera crew filmed him as he opened his first - and now flagship - restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in Chelsea, London, in September 1998.

Since then, he has appeared on many TV programmes both in the UK and US, including Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, The F Word and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA.

Ramsay has also written 26 cookbooks, including Gordon Ramsay’s Passion for Flavour (1996), Gordon Ramsay’s Sunday Lunch and other recipes from The F Word (2006) and, most recently, Ramsay in 10: Delicious Recipes Made in a Flash (2021).