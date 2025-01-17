Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graham Norton will be joined by another great lineup on his chat show this evening. The Graham Norton show will feature Hollywood actors Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey, as well as a performance from Griff.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz will be chatting to the chat show host about their new Netflix movie ‘Back In Action’. Former CIA spies Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.

In April of 2023, Jamie Foxx was hospitalised after a medical incident that took place while he was filming the new Netflix movie. Back in Action is also the first movie Cameron Diaz has starred in since she took a break from acting in 2014.

Oscar winning actress Michelle Yeoh will be joined by Wicked co-star Johnathan Bailey. The second part of the blockbuster movie is due to be released in November 2025. The actress will be discussing her upcoming movies which include Avatar 4 and Star Trek: Section 31. Jonathan will be chatting about his new role in the theatre production of Richard II.

Viewers will also be treated to a live performance from Griff (real name Sarah Faith Griffiths). The singer-songwriter will be performing her news single ‘Last Night's Mascara’. The 26-year-old rose to fame when she released her debut album Mirror Talk in 2019.

The Graham Norton Show will be available to watch on BBC One Friday January 17 from 10:40pm.

