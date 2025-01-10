Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood stars, TV icon and singing sensation will join Graham Norton on the sofa.

The Graham Norton Show is set to be a packed out celebrity affair with a long list of famous faces set to appear on tonight's episode. On Friday’s instalment of the chat-show the TV host will be joined by Loki and Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston. The British actor - who is engaged to Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton - is currently playing Benedick in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson will be discussing her West End debut in Elektra. The Oscar winning actress will be showcasing her new buzz-cut hairstyle - which she recently had done specifically for the part of Elektra.

TV icon Claudia Winkleman will be chatting about the new series of The Traitors which already has everyone hooked. But will she give away any behind-the-scenes secrets or, more importantly, exactly where she shops for her stunning Traitors outfits.

Graham Noton will also be joined by Broadway star Billy Porter, who is taking the Emcee role in Cabaret and viewers will be treated to a live performance from singer Myles Smith.

The Graham Norton Show will be available to watch on BBC One Friday January 10 from 10:40 pm.

