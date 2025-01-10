Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight? Hollywood stars Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson set to appear
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Graham Norton Show is set to be a packed out celebrity affair with a long list of famous faces set to appear on tonight's episode. On Friday’s instalment of the chat-show the TV host will be joined by Loki and Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston. The British actor - who is engaged to Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton - is currently playing Benedick in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.
Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson will be discussing her West End debut in Elektra. The Oscar winning actress will be showcasing her new buzz-cut hairstyle - which she recently had done specifically for the part of Elektra.
TV icon Claudia Winkleman will be chatting about the new series of The Traitors which already has everyone hooked. But will she give away any behind-the-scenes secrets or, more importantly, exactly where she shops for her stunning Traitors outfits.
Graham Noton will also be joined by Broadway star Billy Porter, who is taking the Emcee role in Cabaret and viewers will be treated to a live performance from singer Myles Smith.
The Graham Norton Show will be available to watch on BBC One Friday January 10 from 10:40 pm.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.