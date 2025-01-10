Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Father Brown is back on our screens to give fans a dose of classic cosy crime for daytime.

The popular BBC drama is back for season 12, with the Mark Williams-led show reaching millions of fans since launching in 2013. The Harry Potter actor has opened up about the show reaching its 12th series.

He said: “Making 12 series of Father Brown has enriched my life immeasurably. There have been many friendships made and we have quite a few children born during our time filming to cast and crew which makes us a real tribe. And I give thanks to G K Chesterton’s creation because Father Brown has kept me fascinated.”

With fans eager to jump back into the world of Father Brown and the sleepy village of Kembleford - here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

Cosy crime drama Father Brown returns for series 12. | BBC Studios

When is Father Brown series 12 on TV?

Father Brown returns to BBC One at 2pm on Friday, January 10. Episodes will be shown in the same time slot every Friday thereafter.

For those who want to binge the series as soon as possible, all episodes in series 12 are available to watch right now on BBC iPlayer.

Who is in the cast of Father Brown series 12?

Mark Williams returns as Father Brown for his 12th series on the show. He will be joined by show regulars John Burton, who plays Sergeant Daniel Goodfellow, and Ruby-May Martin Wood, who plays Brenda Palmer.

Tom Chambers and Claudie Blakley also return as Inspector Sullivan and Mrs Devine after the couple were seen at the end of series 11 getting engaged. Series regulars Nancy Carroll (Lady Felicia Montague) and John Light (Monsieur Hercule Flambeau) also return.

This series will also see a host of guest stars appearing, including Angela Rippon, Antia Dobson, Kieran Hodgson, Simon Day and Denis Lawson.

Father Brown series 12 plot synopsis

The BBC has released a synopsis of what fans can expect in the new batch of episodes. The official synopsis reads: “Following the exciting proposal at the end of series 11, the sleepy village of Kembleford is abuzz with good news as Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) look forward to their upcoming wedding. But when a surprise visit from the father of the groom quickly throws preparations into turmoil, will they even make it to the church?

“With a medieval death at a Tudor battle re-enactment, Mrs Devine finding herself accused of murder, Sergeant Goodfellow’s professional future thrown into question and Brenda ballroom dancing on national television, Father Brown and the gang are busier than ever. And when a Cardinal from the Vatican arrives with a top-secret mission for Father Brown, the priest must request the help of his old adversary Flambeau, while a new nemesis lurks in the shadows…”