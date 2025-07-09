It has been confirmed that a beloved, long-running ITV crime drama will soon be coming to an end on screen.

Fans of Grantchester will be devastated to learn that production is currently underway on what will be the show’s 11th and final series. The announcement was made by show creator and writer Daisy Coulam.

She said: “At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now - cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters.

"Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way - big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

ITV has confirmed that crime drama Grantchester will end after it 11th series. | Kudos/Masterpiece/ITV

The hit show, based on the short story series by James Runcie, has been on air since 2014 and become a beloved staple of the ITV line-up. Set in the 1950s in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, the show follows local vicar Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) who assists DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) in solving crimes.

Nair took over the role of resident clergyman from Tom Brittany, who played vicar William Davenport from 2019 until 2024. The show is also credited with helping launch actor James Norton to fame, with the star playing vicar Sidney Chambers from the show’s launch in 2014 until the fourth series.

Nair, who will appear in the upcoming 10th series as well as the final series, said: “It’s been the greatest honour to step into the world of Grantchester and be part of a show with so much heart. Over two seasons—and now as we begin filming our third—I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many, and I’m deeply thankful for that.

"As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude—for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we’ve shared. To the entire cast and crew—thank you for your unwavering support, love, and warmth that you all bring onto set every day.

"Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy.”

Despite the sad news for fans that Grantchester fans, there is still plenty of episodes to enjoy before saying goodbye to the show for good. A release date for season 10 is still to be announced, with season 11 set to hit screens after this has aired.