Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has emerged that MasterChef star Gregg Wallace was probed over alleged inappropriate comments towards a female staffer at the BBC.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun reports that the presenter was spoken to after allegedly taking his top off and bragging about his bedroom activities to the woman while he was working on the game-show Impossible Celebrities. Bosses intervened back in 2018, with a source stating that concerns over his behaviour were raised six years ago.

It comes as the BBC has vowed to clean up its act following a series of scandals on some of its biggest shows and stars, including the child sex photos case of disgraced former BBC News host Huw Edwards and concerns over dancer Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told the newspaper: “Gregg was accused of making inappropriate comments to a younger, female member of the production team. He is said to have been boasting about his sex life with his partner at the time.

“At one point, Gregg was also accused of taking his top off in front of the woman which felt inappropriate. Gregg appeared to think it was all just banter and is also said to have made some comments in front of the live audience. The team working on the show were mortified and told BBC top brass what had happened.”

Wallace alleged described the incident as “just banter”, however bosses took “immediate action” and met with the presenter to discuss his behaviour. They said: “He made it clear that he didn’t mean anything by what he said but he was read the riot act and told to change his behaviour.” Wallace was previously accused of speaking to female staff members on the hit BBC show Inside The Factory “in a derogatory manner”. The allegation, first reported by The Times, also alleged that he had been “rude towards staff” while on a trip to the Nestle factory in York.

The TV host was allegedly told to “moderate” his behaviour. Wallace, who subsequently quit the show, said in response: “There was an argument inside the factory, the reporting isn’t accurate. There was an issue and I thought this is the perfect time to come out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to discuss the issue but it wasn’t what the papers said it was. There was nothing offensive to anybody, that’s just people guessing. It was a decent time to come out.”

The source close to the BBC raised questions over Wallace’s position at the broadcaster given the previous allegations. They said: “There are questions to be asked about the decision to allow Gregg to continue on MasterChef despite these previous incidents. The BBC say they are keen to clear up issues around workplace culture but have allowed Gregg to remain on a flagship show despite allegations about his conduct.”

A spokesman for the BBC said: “Whilst we do not comment on individuals, if issues are raised they are dealt with swiftly and appropriately at the time. We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour and have robust processes in place.” ­ Taking to social media to responds to the reports, Wallace said: "With reference to what's in the newspapers, these allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago - and my comments were found to be not sexual. I repeat not sexual. Thank you for your time."

He later added: "Something else that I feel very strongly about, strong enough to be on here, nobody six years ago or since has accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody. And that's important to me, and I say this for my wife Anna, who I've been true to and madly in love with since the day I met her.

"I don't want anybody to misunderstand this and make it look like I was flirting with somebody. Nobody accused me of that and I never have."