The guests for the BBC’s flagship politics show, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, have been announced.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg returns today at 9am on BBC1.

The guests include chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones MP, shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel MP, chair of Republicans Overseas Greg Swenson and former Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Will Laura Kuenssberg return this weekend to her flagship political show, 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'?

It has been another tumultuous week in politics. Business confidence is low, with continued economic worries over the government’s future spending power after gilt prices have risen - effectively meaning the government will have to payback higher interest rates on its bonds - its debts.

The government’s anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq resigned after the ministerial standards watchdog said it was “regrettable” she was “not more alert” to the reputational risk caused by her links to her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh. Ms Siddiq’s aunt is the former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled into exile after being deposed last year and is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with the Labour MP reportedly named as part of the case.

Ms Siddiq’s use of London properties connected to her aunt and her aunt’s allies came into focus.

Internationally there are also plenty of subjects of conversation. The inauguration of Donald Trump is on Monday, and today a US ban on TikTok is due to come into effect. Even more pressingly, a ceasefire in Gaza was due to take effect at 6.30am UK time today.

Darren Jones

Darren Jones is the chief secretary to the Treasury and is often seen on the media rounds. He was elected MP for Bristol North West in 2017, and has previously worked for the NHS and as a lawyer. State educated, he is from Bristol and has spoken about growing up in poverty.

Priti Patel

Priti Patel is the shadow foreign secretary, who was previously been Home Secretary and Secretary of State for International Development, a post from which she had to resign in 2017 after holding talks with Israeli officials without informing the Foreign Office.

While at the Home Office she faced allegations of bullying, and an investigation found she had breached the ministerial code in three different departments in the way she had treated others.

Greg Swenson

Greg Swenson is a regular commentator in the media on US politics. He is a founding partner of investment firm Brigg Macadam Ltd, and has more than 30 years of banking, alternative investments, and global markets experience.

Jens Stoltenberg is a Norwegian politician who served as the secretary general of NATO from 2014 to 2024.