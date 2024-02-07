Halo season 2: release date and cast of video game adaptation - how many episodes in Paramount+ series?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first season took place on the planet Madrigal in the year 2552 where humans were fighting for independence from Earth when a faction of aliens known as the Covenant massacred almost every being on the planet.
In season two Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the Covenant. The arrival of Col. James Ackerson breeds conflict as he soon clashes with Master Chief.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The sci-fi series, which debuted on Paramount+ in 2022, is based on the Bungie video game series which was created in 2001. Six Halo games have been released so far and the franchise has grossed more than $6 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful video game series of all time.
Is there a trailer for Halo season 2?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Halo season 2?
- Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief
- Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky
- Natasha Culzac as Riz-028
- Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes
- Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha
- Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134
- Kate Kennedy as Kai-12
- Charlie Murphy as Makee
- Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes
- Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine
- Jen Taylor as Cortana
- Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066
- Fiona O'Shaughnessy as Laera
- Tylan Bailey as Kessler
- Christian Ochoa Lavernia as Danilo
- Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson
- Christina Bennington as Cortana
- Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez
- Viktor Åkerblom as The Arbiter
Where is Halo season 2 filmed?
Whilst the first series of the show was filmed in Budapest, Hungary, production for season two moved to Iceland. The series was shot there from September 2022 to May 2023.
When is the Halo season 2 release date?
Halo season two premieres with the first two episodes released on Paramount+ on Thursday February 8. Later episodes in the series will be released weekly. The second series is slightly shorter than season one, with eight episodes instead of nine. The finale will be released on March 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.