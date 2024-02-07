Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first season took place on the planet Madrigal in the year 2552 where humans were fighting for independence from Earth when a faction of aliens known as the Covenant massacred almost every being on the planet.

In season two Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the Covenant. The arrival of Col. James Ackerson breeds conflict as he soon clashes with Master Chief.

The sci-fi series, which debuted on Paramount+ in 2022, is based on the Bungie video game series which was created in 2001. Six Halo games have been released so far and the franchise has grossed more than $6 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful video game series of all time.

Halo season 2 lands on Paramount+ this week

Is there a trailer for Halo season 2?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Halo season 2?

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Kate Kennedy as Kai-12

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Fiona O'Shaughnessy as Laera

Tylan Bailey as Kessler

Christian Ochoa Lavernia as Danilo

Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson

Christina Bennington as Cortana

Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez

Viktor Åkerblom as The Arbiter

Where is Halo season 2 filmed?

Whilst the first series of the show was filmed in Budapest, Hungary, production for season two moved to Iceland. The series was shot there from September 2022 to May 2023.

When is the Halo season 2 release date?