Danny Dyer makes his post-Eastenders acting debut in Heat, a new Australian thriller coming to Channel 5 this July

Heat, a new drama starring Danny Dyer in his first post-Eastenders acting role, is coming to Channel 5 this July.

The series, which was filmed on location in Australia, follows two families on a joint holiday, thrown into conflict with one another as long-held secrets are suddenly exposed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Heat ahead of its Channel 5 broadcast.

What is it about?

The official Channel 5 synopsis for Heat explains that the series “unfolds against the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families, who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation. As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.”

Who stars in Heat?

Danny Dyer as Steve Cameron in Heat, entertaining friends outdoors (Credit: Channel 5)

Danny Dyer plays Steve Cameron, a British ex-pat raising his family in Australia. Dyer of course is best known for his lengthy stint on Eastenders, where he played fan-favourite character Mick Carter, but you’ll likely also know him from films like Mean Machine or television game shows like The Wheel. He can next be seen in Disney+’s Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals alongside David Tennant and Aiden Turner.

Pia Miranda plays Sarah Cameron, Steve’s wife. Miranda, an Australian actor, is perhaps best known for playing Jodie Spiteri in prison drama Wentworth, but you might also recognise her from Neighbours, Mustangs FC, and Looking for Alibrandi. She won Australian Survivor in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darren McMullen plays Brad Fisher, who moved to Australia with Steve decades previously. As an actor, McMullen is best known for playing Alex Larden on the Australian drama House Husbands; otherwise, he’s hosted The Voice Australia, The Big Music Quiz, and The Love Boat. He competed as the Prawn in The Masked Singer Australia in 2019.

They’re joined by Jane Allsop as Louise Fisher, Olympia Valance as Sergeant Angelos, Richie Morris as Jet Calloway, Matia Marks as Mia Cameron, Matteo Annetta as Tom Cameron, and Hunter Hayden as Kip Fisher amongst others.

Who writes and directs the series?

Heat was created by Jason Herbison, a former Neighbours and Home and Away writer; Herbison previously created the recent Channel 5 dramas Lie With Me and Riptide. Margaret Wilson (Water Rats) and Anthony Ellis (Packed to the Rafters) are also credited as writers on Heat.

Kate Kendall directed all four episodes of Heat. Kendall has previously directed nearly a hundred episodes of Neighbours (which she also once starred in as the character Lauren Turner).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Heat?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heat begins on Channel 5 on Tuesday 11 July at 9pm, with new episodes airing at the same time each night thereafter. You’ll also be able to stream the series online at the My5 Hub.

In Australia, Heat will air on Network 10. An official release date hasn’t yet been announced.

How many episodes are there?

Heat is a four-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes. The final episode of the series will air on Friday 14 July.

Where was Heat filmed?

Heat was filmed on location in Australia at the end of 2022, with the majority of production taking place in Melbourne and rural Victoria.

Why should I watch Heat?

Advertisement

Advertisement