Family sitcom Here We go is a follow up to BBC comedy Pandemonium which was filmed during the Covid pandemic

Here We Go is a new chaotic new comedy on BBC One starring Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson.

One of the best ways to start the weekend is to sit down with the family on a Friday night and watch a funny sitcom.

That’s exactly what BBC One is delivering with its chaotic new comedy, Here We Go, starring Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show’s name will resonate with audiences across the country , as ‘here we go’ is a phrase parents and children alike often utter when problems begin brewing in their family.

So, what exactly is Here We Go about, who is in the cast and when can you watch it?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Here We Go?

Here We Go is a BBC sitcom about the dysfunctional Jessop family, who come together to navigate the ups and downs of everyday life.

The pilot episode, which aired in 2020 and was called Pandemonium, showed the family take a trip to Margate after their holiday to America was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new series of the comedy follows them as they tackle more of life’s issues - changing jobs to missing dogs.

You can watch Pandemonium on BBC iPlayer now.

Who is in the cast and who are the characters?

Viewers of Pandemonium will recognise many of the main characters in the show, though there are some new faces too.

Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman plays matriarch and grandmother Sue once more, while Jim Howick returns to play her son Paul.

Paul is married to Rachel, played by Katherine Parkinson. Together they have two children, Amy (Freya Parks) and Sam (played by newcomer Jude Morgan-Collie).

Tom Basden, who wrote the script for Here We Go, stars as Robin, Rachel’s brother, while Tori Allen-Martin plays his on-screen partner Cherry.

Everything the family members do is captured by Sam, who follows everyone with a camera and tells them he is filming a documentary about the family.

The BBC synopsis for Here We Go reads: “Having filmed his family’s disastrous attempt to carve out a holiday in the midst of the pandemic in the 2020 pilot episode, the series sees youngest son Sam continue to document the Jessop family across the year.

"Moving back and forward in time, each episode offers an intimate, observed and absurd exposé of a modern British family doing its best to support each other, if accidentally annoying everyone else in the process.

"Although nothing quite goes to plan for the Jessops, their indomitable spirit sees them find moments of unexpected delight among the disappointment and laughing in the face of disaster, promising a surfeit of hilarious moments for viewers to enjoy."

When is Here We Go on TV?

The first episode of Here We Go will be on BBC One on Friday 29 April at 8.30am, with the next episodes airing each Friday.

Every episode will be available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

How many episodes of Here We Go are there?

There are six episodes of Here We Go.

The first episode is called Mum’s Birthday Voucher, and shows the Jessop family as they attempt to use a voucher for a theme park on the final day that it’s valid.

In the second episode, Amy’s Job Interview, audiences will see Rachel try to help Amy get a job and Paul try to boost his new Youtube channel.

The third episode is titled Cherry’s Salsa Class, and alongside watching Cherry launch a salsa class viewers will see Rachel commission a family portrait and Sue buy a pool.

No further details were available about the final three episodes at the time of writing.

Short teaser clips of the first three episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Is there a Here We Go trailer?

Yes, there is a Here We Go trailer.