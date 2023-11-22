The multi-award-winning Netflix animated series, “Hilda” will conclude in December with the release of a third and final season - with a cinematic twist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The third and final season of Netflix’s animated series “Hilda” is upon us, with the eponymous character, voiced by “The Last of Us” actress Bella Ramsey, finding themselves embroiled in a war as tensions rise between the gathering trolls and the city of Trolberg.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Hilda happens to be a young girl who grew up with her mother Johanna in a small cabin on the edge of the woods near the walled-in city of Trolberg, between the late 1980s and the mid-1990s. Hilda and Johanna soon move permanently to the city for a better life and to give Hilda a proper upbringing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of the series, she and her deer fox Twig, later accompanied by an elf named Alfur, and best friends Frida and David, go on a number of adventures interacting with and befriending the mysterious animals, people, and spirits that live in and around the city of Trolberg

Hilda has received critical acclaim from critics and fans of the Hilda books, praising its writing, characters, animation, and vocal performances and has been a darling at award ceremonies, picking up three Annie Awards in 2019 and a further three during the 2021 ceremony.

Who else provides voices for “Hilda?”

IMDB currently lists the voice acting talents for Season 3 of “Hilda” as follows:

Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida

Oliver Nelson (singing voice by Ilan Galkoff) as David

Daisy Haggard as Johanna

Rasmus Hardiker as Alfur Aldric

John Hopkins as Erik Ahlberg

Lucy Montgomery as Voiced Gerda Gustav

Is it based on the graphic novel “Hilda”?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is indeed and it is one of those rare moments where the fandom around the source material has actually appreciated how close the series has stuck with the graphic novels. The novels unfold in a universe reminiscent of late 20th-century Scandinavia, infused with influences from Scandinavian folklore and the Moomins.

At the centre of the narrative is a young girl. Initially residing with her mother in a quaint cottage nestled amidst plains, mountains, and forests in the first two books, she eventually relocates to the bustling city of Trolberg. Within Hilda's realm coexist ordinary individuals alongside mythical beings such as trolls, giants, elves, and spirits. The fourth instalment sees Hilda becoming a member of Trolberg's Sparrow Scouts - which potentially is where we pick up after 2021’s film.

When is “Hilda” S3 released on Netflix?