Netflix's Hilda S3 | What's it about, who are the voices involved and is it based on a graphic novel series?
The multi-award-winning Netflix animated series, "Hilda" will conclude in December with the release of a third and final season - with a cinematic twist
The third and final season of Netflix’s animated series “Hilda” is upon us, with the eponymous character, voiced by “The Last of Us” actress Bella Ramsey, finding themselves embroiled in a war as tensions rise between the gathering trolls and the city of Trolberg.
For those unfamiliar with the story, Hilda happens to be a young girl who grew up with her mother Johanna in a small cabin on the edge of the woods near the walled-in city of Trolberg, between the late 1980s and the mid-1990s. Hilda and Johanna soon move permanently to the city for a better life and to give Hilda a proper upbringing.
Over the course of the series, she and her deer fox Twig, later accompanied by an elf named Alfur, and best friends Frida and David, go on a number of adventures interacting with and befriending the mysterious animals, people, and spirits that live in and around the city of Trolberg
The supernatural comedy-drama was created by popular British illustrator, cartoonist, and comic book writer Luke Pearson, who “Adventure Time” fans might recall was involved in the storyboarding of that show’s fifth and seventh seasons. He’s been an acclaimed name within the graphic novel world also, having won the British Comic Award for Best Young Comic with “Hilda and the Midnight Giant” in 2012, while the show itself earned the BAFTA Children’s Award for Children's Animation in 2019 - an award he shared alongside Ramsey and series producers Stephanie Simpson and Kurt Mueller.
Hilda has received critical acclaim from critics and fans of the Hilda books, praising its writing, characters, animation, and vocal performances and has been a darling at award ceremonies, picking up three Annie Awards in 2019 and a further three during the 2021 ceremony.
Who else provides voices for “Hilda?”
IMDB currently lists the voice acting talents for Season 3 of “Hilda” as follows:
- Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida
- Oliver Nelson (singing voice by Ilan Galkoff) as David
- Daisy Haggard as Johanna
- Rasmus Hardiker as Alfur Aldric
- John Hopkins as Erik Ahlberg
- Lucy Montgomery as Voiced Gerda Gustav
Is it based on the graphic novel “Hilda”?
It is indeed and it is one of those rare moments where the fandom around the source material has actually appreciated how close the series has stuck with the graphic novels. The novels unfold in a universe reminiscent of late 20th-century Scandinavia, infused with influences from Scandinavian folklore and the Moomins.
At the centre of the narrative is a young girl. Initially residing with her mother in a quaint cottage nestled amidst plains, mountains, and forests in the first two books, she eventually relocates to the bustling city of Trolberg. Within Hilda's realm coexist ordinary individuals alongside mythical beings such as trolls, giants, elves, and spirits. The fourth instalment sees Hilda becoming a member of Trolberg's Sparrow Scouts - which potentially is where we pick up after 2021’s film.
When is “Hilda” S3 released on Netflix?
“Hilda” season 3 will arrive on Netflix globally on December 7th, 2023. Season 3 will consist of seven new episodes and a 70-minute special.
