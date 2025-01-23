Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The TV star reveals she has left the Channel 4 soap that has seen over 20 people leave last year.

Garcia Brown has quit Hollyoaks after three years on the Channel 4 soap and her final scenes have already aired. The actress played the role of Pearl Anderson’s granddaughter Zoe Anderson. The actress, 31, shared an Instagram post that read: “Saying goodbye to the fab @garciaabrown this week. Always a pleasure to work with such a positive and genuinely lovely person.”

In 2024 Hollyoaks announced they would be cutting stars from the soap. Actors Stephanie Waring, Jamie Lomas, Owen Warner, Jamelia, Gregory Finnegan and Annie Wallace were either axed or left the soap.

According to the Mail Online a source at the time revealed: “A source said at the time: 'Losing 20 cast members in one fell swoop is eye-watering and devastating news for soapland. In the past, Hollyoaks has seen shock stunts claim up to five lives in a single episode.

“But the days of soaps having a big cast clear-out with a devastating stunt are long gone, especially on Hollyoaks where the budget has been dramatically cut. The necessary death toll would make almost any stunt idea totally unbelievable.”

Garcia Brown made her debut as Keisha in the TV series Shameless in 2017. She went on to star in movies The Weekend and A Song From The Dark before landing her role in Hollyoaks.

