A BBC presenter has relived the awful moment he “found a dead body” in a bed while filming Homes Under the Hammer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Roberts says that he and the crew from the long-running show, which follows homes being auctioned and renovated, were filming in the Lake District in a property that had been sold.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said that the director came down from viewing the upstairs of the Cumbrian house looking “ashen in the face” and said there “was a dead body in the bed”. Martin and the BBC crew went upstairs - and did indeed see a body under the sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Roberts from Homes Under the Hammer | BBC

But as they looked on, the “dead body” snored - and they realised that in fact an elderly relative of the previous owner, who had seemingly be left behind.

Martin told MailOnline: “We went to this one house, which had clearly been lived in until very recently. Almost like the kettle was still hot kind of thing and we went in and then the director went and had a look around. And she came out absolutely ashen in the face. And she said, ‘there is a dead body! There's a dead body in the bed’.

“And we were like, '’well, that's a first, we didn't see that on the risk assessment’. She said ‘no, no, no. There is a dead body’.

“So we all sort of tiptoed into the bedroom and sure enough, there's this body underneath the sheet and we're like, ‘we really don't know how to deal with this’. And then it started snoring and so we nudged it. And then this old man sat bolt upright, no teeth and said, ‘where's my family?’ and the people had left in such a rush that they forgot grandad. Grandad was still sleeping in the bed. The family had left. The house had been sold. He's suddenly faced with film crew from Homes Under.”

Martin said that the family had not moved far away and so the grandad was soon reunited with them.