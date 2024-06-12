TV presenter Martin Roberts. (Picture: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martin Roberts caused a flurry of complaints from BBC viewers.

Martin Roberts, presenter of the popular BBC show Homes Under the Hammer, recently faced criticism from fans due to his outfit on a recent episode. The 60-year-old began today’s (June 12) episode in Abbotsbury, a tranquil village in Dorset, showcasing a four-bedroom detached cottage listed as a Grade II property with a guide price range between £350,000 and £375,000.

Despite the stunning location and property, viewers were more focused on Martin's choice of clothing. He wore a vibrant checked shirt, paired with ripped blue jeans and brown boots. This fashion choice did not sit well with many fans, who took to social media to voice their displeasure. One viewer tweeted: “WTF is ⁦⁦@TVMartinRoberts wearing?” Another added: “Thank you, I was just thinking the same. Is there no wardrobe department on the show? That looks just desperate. My suggestion, don't follow every trend!”

In addition to his role on Homes Under the Hammer, Martin Roberts has built a significant career in television and property. Born in 1963, he has been a prominent figure in the media industry for several decades. Before joining Homes Under the Hammer in 2003, Martin worked as a reporter and presenter for various TV and radio programs. His expertise in property development and investment has made him a respected authority in the field. Beyond his television career, Martin is also an author, having written several books on property investment.

When asked for advice for first-time homebuyers, Martin offered some encouraging words. He said: “Don’t give up hope. Don’t think it’s beyond reach. It isn’t, but you just have to think a bit more laterally.

“Maybe build up the equity - the amount of money you’ve got to put towards things - by buying stuff that isn’t perfect and doing it up. One of the things you have as someone starting out is that you do have lots of time, energy and enthusiasm. So, you can make changes, you can paint the house, you can add value. So maybe do that in a place that isn’t ideal but where the prices are lower.”