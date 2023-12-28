A look at how Christmas Day TV ratings have changed as 2023 viewing figures show BBC dominated
It seems that whether you were doing meal prep, opening presents, or carving the turkey, BBC One was the channel to leave on in the background
Perhaps most of us are genuinely too stuffed to enjoy some TV on Christmas Day as 2023's festive viewing figures show that many tuned in, but nothing like the ratings of the old days.
The latest figures show that the BBC has once again dominated the list of most-watched broadcasts. That includes the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. The King's Christmas Broadcast, and Doctor Who. So it seems that whether you were doing meal prep, opening presents, or carving the turkey, BBC One was the channel to leave on in the background.
The only non-BBC show to feature in the top ten list was ITV's The 1% Club. And while a massive year for King Charles when he was officially crowned as King has culminated with his televised Christmas speech, the number of people watching is a far cry from decades gone by.
Here's the full 2023 list of most-watched Christmas Day broadcasts:
- The King’s Christmas Broadcast - BBC One - 5.9 million viewers
- Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special - BBC One - 5.3 million viewers
- Doctor Who - BBC One - 4.7 million viewers
- Ghosts Christmas Special - BBC One - 4.4 million viewers
- Call the Midwife - BBC One - 4.4 million viewers
- Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel - BBC One - 4.2 million viewers
- EastEnders - BBC One - 3.6 million viewers
- Toy Story 4 - BBC One - 3.5 million
- The 1% Club - ITV - 3.4 million
- Tabby McTat - BBC One - 3.3 million
While a large audience still tuned in for the King's Christmas speech and other shows, it's clear how numbers have dwindled in comparison with the past. In the 1950s, the Queen's Christmas Message in 1957 was the top-rated programme of the decade as it drew in 15.1 million viewers.
The 1960s saw Ken Dodd take the top spot with 22 million viewers in 1967. And then, in the 1970s, Morecambe and Wise took the top spot with the all-time high Christmas rating of 28.8m in 1977. That's more than five times as many people as those who tuned in for Strictly Come Dancing on Christmas Day.
After the 1980s saw terrestrial movie premieres become popular, the 1990s took a turn towards sitcoms. Only Fools and Horses enjoyed a prolonged period of success here as 21.31 million watched the show on Christmas Day 1996. EastEnders' Christmas special in 2000 also drew in 20.89 million viewers.
From these numbers alone, it's clear to see a large shift in the behaviour of TV viewings. It could be that more of us are leaving a series on auto-play through streaming services. Regardless, habits have definitely changed in recent years.
