The BBC is providing back to back coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral today

When the Queen died on 8 September, broadcaster Huw Edwards broke the news to the nation on the BBC.

Since then, coverage of the Queen’s death and of King Charles III’s accession to the throne has been extensive, and many TV stations completely changed their schedules in order to report the latest news and commentary.

Edwards returned to cover the Queen’s funeral service today (19 September) as world leaders, monarchs and public figures gathered at Westminster Abbey for the occasion.

David Dimbleby

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle for a committal service led by David Conner, Dean of Winsdor.

Presenter David Dimbleby will take over to commentate on the committal service held as it happens.

Who is David Dimbleby?

David Dimbleby is an 83 year old journalist and presenter from Surrey and the son of broadcaster Richard Dimbleby.

Dimbleby studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Christ Church, Oxford University, and during his time there was a member of the exclusive Bullingdon Club.

Dimbleby is best known for presenting debate programme Question Time for the BBC from 1994 until 2018.

He hosted major political events, including Election Night night coverage from 1979 to 2017, covering ten British general elections.

He also presented US election coverage until 2016, and commentated on the funerals of Princess Diana, the Queen Mother, and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Coldstream Guards outside Windsor Castle ahead of the Queen’s Committal service

Does David Dimbleby have a tattoo?

Yes, Dimbleby has got a tattoo, and he was 75 when he got inked for the first time. He opted for a tat of a scorpion on his right shoulder. He opted for a tat of a scorpion on his right shoulder.

The broadcaster got the tattoo when he was shooting the maritime series Britain and the Sea, for BBC One.

He said at the time: "You are only old once. I have always wanted a tattoo. I thought I might as well have it done now. It's a dream come true for me."

Why did David Dimbleby leave Question Time?

Dimbleby announced in 2018 that he was leaving Question Time after 25 years at the helm to return to reporting.

He said: “I’ve decided this is the right moment to leave. It has been a privilege to bring voters face to face with those in power.

“It has been exhilarating following the twists and turns of British politics from John Major in 1994, through the Blair and Brown years to Cameron and May.

"I am not giving up broadcasting. Instead, after years in the studio, I now plan to return to my first love: reporting.”

Dimbleby hosted more than 900 episodes of Question Time and was replaced by journalist Fiona Bruce who has worked for the BBC since 1989.

When will David Dimbleby cover the Queen’s committal service?

Dimbleby took over coverage on the BBC at around 2pm on 19 September, and will cover the entire committal service.

The committal service will begin at 4pm in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and will be attended by 800 people, including King Charles III and other members of the royal family.

Prayers will be read and hymns and the national anthem will be sung at the hugely symbolic service.

The service will end at 4.30pm with the King leaving the chapel followed by other attendees.

David Dimbleby’s father, Richard Dimbleby, provided the commentary for The Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Now, almost 70 years later, his son will cover the final public event before the late Queen is laid to rest.