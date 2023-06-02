Soap fans rejoice as it is nearly time for the British Soap Awards 2023

The British Soap Awards is back, as stars of Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors descend onto the red carpet to receive official recognition for their work on the small screen.

Often dubbed as the biggest night for British soaps, this is a much-anticipated time for fans as they get to relive the most exciting, emotional and memorable moments in the likes of Albert Square and Letherbridge over the past year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about this year's British Soap Awards, such as when it is, who is hosting the ceremony and how to watch. Not forgetting a full list of the actors nominated for each of the 10 categories.

When is the British Soap Awards 2023?

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. It is held at The Lowry in Salford.

Who is hosting the British Soap Awards 2023?

Jane McDonald (left) is taking over from Phillip Schofield (right) as the host of the British Soap Awards 2023 - Credit: Getty

The face of this year's British Soap Awards has been up in the air in recent weeks, as it was previously arranged that This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield would continue hosting the event, which he has done since 2006. But given the controversy surrounding the 61-year-old, who resigned from ITV and faces scrutiny over an affair with a younger male colleague, he has been removed.

Instead, two days before this year's ceremony it was confirmed that Jane McDonald will take over as host. The former Loose Women panellist reacted to her new gig with a statement posted on social media, where she said she "couldn't wait" for the opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jane McDonald said: "Everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can't wait."

How to watch the British Soap Awards 2023 - TV channel and live stream

Fans who want to tune into all the action at this year's British Soap Awards, and support their favourite actors and shows, can do so from the comfort of their own sofa. It airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Tuesday, 6 June.

If you wish to watch the ceremony on the go, you can stream it on your mobile device and laptop through the ITVX app. You can also use the service to watch it through on-demand just in case you miss anything.

How to vote in the British Soap Awards 2023

Voting for your favourite actors and shows could never be so easy and fans can do so for this year's British Soap Awards 2023 completely free-of-charge. All you need to do is visit the British Soap Awards website and select the nominee of each of the 10 categories that you think should win.

Full list of British Soap Awards 2023 categories and nominees

The British Soap Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday, 6 June at The Lowry in Salford - Credit: BBC and ITV

Villain Of The Year

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid – Coronation Street

Laura White as Princess Buchanan – Doctors

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders

Michael Wildman as Al Chapman – Emmerdale

Angus Castle-Doughty as Eric Foster – Hollyoaks

Best Young Performer

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman – Coronation Street

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater – EastEnders

Huey Quinn as Kyle Winchester – Emmerdale

Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello – Hollyoaks

Best Family

The Platts – Coronation Street

The Millars – Doctors

The Slaters – EastEnders

The Dingles – Emmerdale

The McQueens – Hollyoaks

Best Dramatic Performance

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley – Coronation Street

Chris Walker as Rob Hollins – Doctors

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle – Emmerdale

Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver – Hollyoaks

Best Comedy Performance

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer – Coronation Street

Ian Midlane as Al Haskey – Doctors

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell – EastEnders

Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock – Emmerdale

Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay – Hollyoaks

Best On-Screen Partnership

David Neilson and Maureen Lipman as Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer– Coronation Street

Chris Walker and Jan Pearson as Rob and Karen Hollins – Doctors

Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold as Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders

Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt as Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk – Emmerdale

Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas as Felix Westwood and Warren Fox – Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer

Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey – Coronation Street

Kia Pegg as Scarlett Kiernan – Doctors

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders

William Ash as Caleb Milligan – Emmerdale

Anya Lawrence as Vicky Grant – Hollyoaks

Scene Of The Year

Acid Attack – Coronation Street

Hell Is Empty – Doctors

Whitney and Zack Say Goodbye To Peach – EastEnders

Paddy's Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale

Zoe Tells Abused Maxine It's Not Her Fault – Hollyoaks

Best Storyline

Daisy's Stalking Hell – Coronation Street

Valerie And The Forged Prescription – Doctors

Loving And Losing Lola – EastEnders

Paddy's Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale

Incel Eric Targets Mason And Maxine – Hollyoaks

Best Single Episode