The British Soap Awards is back, as stars of Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors descend onto the red carpet to receive official recognition for their work on the small screen.
Often dubbed as the biggest night for British soaps, this is a much-anticipated time for fans as they get to relive the most exciting, emotional and memorable moments in the likes of Albert Square and Letherbridge over the past year.
Here is all you need to know about this year's British Soap Awards, such as when it is, who is hosting the ceremony and how to watch. Not forgetting a full list of the actors nominated for each of the 10 categories.
When is the British Soap Awards 2023?
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. It is held at The Lowry in Salford.
Who is hosting the British Soap Awards 2023?
The face of this year's British Soap Awards has been up in the air in recent weeks, as it was previously arranged that This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield would continue hosting the event, which he has done since 2006. But given the controversy surrounding the 61-year-old, who resigned from ITV and faces scrutiny over an affair with a younger male colleague, he has been removed.
Instead, two days before this year's ceremony it was confirmed that Jane McDonald will take over as host. The former Loose Women panellist reacted to her new gig with a statement posted on social media, where she said she "couldn't wait" for the opportunity.
Jane McDonald said: "Everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can't wait."
How to watch the British Soap Awards 2023 - TV channel and live stream
Fans who want to tune into all the action at this year's British Soap Awards, and support their favourite actors and shows, can do so from the comfort of their own sofa. It airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Tuesday, 6 June.
If you wish to watch the ceremony on the go, you can stream it on your mobile device and laptop through the ITVX app. You can also use the service to watch it through on-demand just in case you miss anything.
How to vote in the British Soap Awards 2023
Voting for your favourite actors and shows could never be so easy and fans can do so for this year's British Soap Awards 2023 completely free-of-charge. All you need to do is visit the British Soap Awards website and select the nominee of each of the 10 categories that you think should win.
Full list of British Soap Awards 2023 categories and nominees
Villain Of The Year
- Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid – Coronation Street
- Laura White as Princess Buchanan – Doctors
- Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders
- Michael Wildman as Al Chapman – Emmerdale
- Angus Castle-Doughty as Eric Foster – Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer
- Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman – Coronation Street
- Lillia Turner as Lily Slater – EastEnders
- Huey Quinn as Kyle Winchester – Emmerdale
- Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello – Hollyoaks
Best Family
- The Platts – Coronation Street
- The Millars – Doctors
- The Slaters – EastEnders
- The Dingles – Emmerdale
- The McQueens – Hollyoaks
Best Dramatic Performance
- Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley – Coronation Street
- Chris Walker as Rob Hollins – Doctors
- Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders
- Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle – Emmerdale
- Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver – Hollyoaks
Best Comedy Performance
- Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer – Coronation Street
- Ian Midlane as Al Haskey – Doctors
- Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell – EastEnders
- Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock – Emmerdale
- Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay – Hollyoaks
Best On-Screen Partnership
- David Neilson and Maureen Lipman as Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer– Coronation Street
- Chris Walker and Jan Pearson as Rob and Karen Hollins – Doctors
- Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold as Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders
- Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt as Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk – Emmerdale
- Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas as Felix Westwood and Warren Fox – Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer
- Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey – Coronation Street
- Kia Pegg as Scarlett Kiernan – Doctors
- Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders
- William Ash as Caleb Milligan – Emmerdale
- Anya Lawrence as Vicky Grant – Hollyoaks
Scene Of The Year
- Acid Attack – Coronation Street
- Hell Is Empty – Doctors
- Whitney and Zack Say Goodbye To Peach – EastEnders
- Paddy's Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale
- Zoe Tells Abused Maxine It's Not Her Fault – Hollyoaks
Best Storyline
- Daisy's Stalking Hell – Coronation Street
- Valerie And The Forged Prescription – Doctors
- Loving And Losing Lola – EastEnders
- Paddy's Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale
- Incel Eric Targets Mason And Maxine – Hollyoaks
Best Single Episode
- Acid Attack – Coronation Street
- Anything But Magnolia and If Wishes Were Horses – Doctors
- Goodbye Dot – EastEnders
- All Male Man Club – Emmerdale
- The Long Walk Home – Hollyoaks