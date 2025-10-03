After news that Dame Patricia Routledge has sadly died aged 96, here’s how you can go back and watch her in one of her most iconic roles.

The agent of Dame Patricia Routledge confirmed that the actress had died on Friday, October 3. They said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles. She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Dame Patricia Routledge and Clive Swift appeared as Richard and Hyacinth Bucket in the classic sitcom Keeping Up Appearances | BBC

Dame Patricia became one of the most recognisable faces on television when she picked up the role of aspiring middle-class social climber Hyacinth Bucket in the classic sitcom Keeping Up Appearances. The show also starred Clive Swift as Hyacinth’s long-suffering husband Richard Bucket.

Keeping Up Appearances aired on the BBC between 1990 and 1995 and aired 44 episodes over five series. Dame Patricia, who won two Bafta Awards for her performance in the series, was key to the show’s massive success in the UK and abroad, with Hyacinth Bucket (who insisted on pronouncing her surname ‘Bouquet’) becoming one of the the UK’s most believed comedy characters.

Here’s how you can watch the full series in 2025.

How to watch Keeping Up Appearances

All 44 episodes of Keeping Up Appearance are available to watch right now on streaming, The series can be found on ITVX and is part of the site’s BritBox offerings on the premium subscription library.

ITVX Premium is available from £5.99 per month. It also features ad-free watching and access to 100s of other classic boxsets as part of the Britbox selection.