The new season of Hypothetical on Dave premieres 18 May

Dave’s panel comedy show Hypothetical returns with a fourth season hosted by comedians Josh Widdecombe and James Acaster.

UKTV announced that the series is set for eight more hour-long episodes in which two teams of comedians go head to head in hypothetical situations.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode is released 18 May at 10pm on Dave.

What is Hypothetical about?

British comedians James Acaster and Josh Widdecombe test two teams of guest comedians on their ability to cope with a series of fictional scenarios over three rounds.

Widdecombe poses the key questions such as ‘You have to live in a motorway service station for a year, how do you cope?’ or ‘You must get your arm broken by Lorraine Kelly. First one to do it wins - loser gets their leg broken by Eamonn Holmes,’ while Acaster enforces rules and awards points to the teams.

Discussions, live stunts and celebrity cameos have all featured in the Dave television series since it started in 2019.

James Acaster.

Who are the hosts?

James Acaster is an English comedian, writer and presenter from Kettering. He features on TV shows such as Taskmaster, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and was in the latest Amazon Prime movie Cinderella.

Acaster has performed for consecutive years at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he has been nominated for Best Show five times.

His co-host Josh Widdecombe is best known for appearing on Mock the Week, winning the first series of Taskmaster and starring in his own BBC Three series Josh.

Harrogate date - The likable Josh Widdicombe.

He married TV producer Rose Hanson (8 out of 10 cats, Live At The Apollo) in 2019, and now the pair have two children .

Who are the guests in season 4 and when are they released?

Each episode has four comedian guests who are splitting into the rival teams and embracing the absurd - here’s who you can expect to see and when.

Episode 1: 18 May 2022: Richard Ayoade, Guz Khan, Maisie Adam, Chloe Petts

Episode 2: 25 May 2022: Dara O’Briain, Roisin Conaty, Phil Wang, Ninia Benjamin

Episode 3: 1 June 2022: Bill Bailey, Jo Brand, Harriett Kemsley, Darren Harriott

Episode 4: 8 June 2022: Jack Dee, Guz Khan, Suzi Ruffell, Rose Johnson

Episode 5: 15 June 2022: Frank Skinner, Josh Richardson, Rosie Jones, Esther Manito

Episode 6: 22 June 2022: Liza Tarbuck, Judi Love, Josh Pugh, Amy Gledhill

Episode 7: 29 June 2022: Ross Noble, Lou Sanders, Angela Barnes, Sunil Patel

How can I watch Dave season 4 and past episodes?

Season 4 episodes are being released every Wednesday at 10pm on the Dave channel.