The Arsenal legend first appeared on Match of the Day in 1997

Ian Wright will step down from Match of the Day

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright has announced he will step down as a Match of the Day pundit at the end of this season. The 60-year-old Premier League legend has called time on his punditry career with the BBC. The striker, who earned 33 caps for England made his debut as a player in 1997.

Wright says the decision was one that "had been coming for a while" and that it was partly motivated by turning 60 last month. He has been a regular pundit on the Premier League's flagship highlight show in the UK since 2002.

He regularly featured on the show alongside the likes of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and others. Wright described the show as his "Graceland" when he first appeared on it with Des Lynam in 1997.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, he said: "After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season. I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

"Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, 'This is my Graceland'. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.

"I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast tracked it a little, but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays.