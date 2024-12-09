ITV has confirmed that air date of its popular I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here spin-off show.

The British viewing public voted to crown McFly member Danny Jones as the new King of the Jungle in the final of this year’s I’m A Celeb series. He fought tough competition from fellow finalists Reverend Richards Coles and Colleen Rooney.

While the show is over for another year, fans are being given once last glimpse into jungle life before saying goodbye completely until 2025. ITV has confirmed that its traditional spin-off show ‘I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out’ will air soon.

The companion special airs each year after the series has wrapped up, following the celebrity campmates as they return to real life after their jungle stints. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s episode.

When is I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out on TV?

I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out will at at 9pm on Friday, December 13. The episode will be shown on ITV1, STV and ITVX, and will also be available to watch on catch-up on the ITVX streaming service shortly after it airs live.

What can we expect from I’m A Celebrity... Coming Out?

After weeks in the wild jungle for our celebrity campmates, the cameras didn’t stop following them as they crossed the famous bridge back into civilisation. The celebrities were followed as they returned to the luxury of the £400-per-night JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort hotel.

The show normally follows campmates in order of their elimination, starting from the first celebrity to be voted out, up to the newly crowned King of the Jungle. It will all culminate with a huge reunion party for the celebrities, in which they will reminisce about their jungle highlights as well as meeting friends and family.

One celebrity who may not be appearing at the reunion party is N-Dubs star Tulisa. After being voted out third by the British public, the singer and ex-X Factor judge sparked concern amongst fans after she turned down an invite traditionally given to the eliminated contestant to appear on the companion show I’m A Celebrity... Unpacked, as well as deleting all of her jungle-related posts from Instagram quickly after her departure.

Tulisa spoke out, saying how “overwhelmed” she was by the attention she had been receiving since leaving the jungle. It was also revealed that she had flown home to the UK ahead of the final.

Taking to Instagram, Tulisa confirmed that she would not be able to join her campmates for the final, but did not reveal the reasoning behind her sudden departure. She said: "Looking back at some of my favourite moments from the @Imacelebrity jungle. It’s been a whirlwind. Thank you to @itv for the experience and sending so much love to my Jungle Fam before the final tonight. Sorry I can’t be there to celebrate with you all."