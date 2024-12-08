The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates were rewarded with their favourite meals after completing their last Bushtucker trial.

During tonight’s (December 8) final, McFly singer Danny Jones, Reverend Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney, wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, took part in their last trial.

The Towers Of Terror involved all three celebs lying on down in different floors of a tower, where they had to guide stars down to each other while surrounded by snakes. After successfully completing the first part of the trial, they headed to a second, even larger tower, where they contended with crickets, cockroaches and mealworms to secure a reward of a three-course meal and drink of their choice.

Tonight’s feast was far better than the ‘Dreaded Dreggs’ Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles forced down in a Bushtucker trial. | ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

During the programme, the trio have been reflecting on their time in the jungle, and how it has changed them. Coleen said: “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum, I’m a proud wife, I’m a proud daughter.

“It’s very rare that I’m proud of myself, so it means a lot. It’s very rare that I put myself first, so yeah these are happy tears.”

What did each celeb eat in their final feast?

Danny ordered a cold beer, mozzarella sticks with sweet chilli sauce, a buttermilk chicken burger and rosemary-salted chips for his main course, and profiteroles with strawberries and chocolate sauce for dessert.

Coleen had a glass of French pale Provence rose, bruschetta for started starter, a main course of spaghetti bolognese with shaved parmesan cheese and garlic bread for her main course and the same profiterole dessert.

Rev Richard had a prawn cocktail starter, cottage pie and gravy for his main course and fruit cake for dessert, with Chablis Grand Cru for his drink.

After completing their final trials, Ant and Dec headed down to the camp to confirm that Reverend Richard Coles had been voted out, finishing the show in third place.