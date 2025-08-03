Former Premier League midfielder Jimmy Bullard is set to return to the jungle for I’m A Celebrity: All Stars.

he 46-year-old, known for his time at Fulham and later as a host on Soccer AM, has signed a deal to join the ITV series, hosted by Ant and Dec.

The show will film this autumn in South Africa and air early next year, following the main edition in Australia.

Bullard first appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2014, where he struck up a memorable bromance with motorbike champ Carl Fogarty. He was voted out early but left a mark with his trademark banter and catchphrase, “Football’s always the winner.”

“He felt he had more to show,” a source told the Sun. “He’s older now and a bit worried about the rough conditions, but his sense of humour hasn’t aged a bit.”

Producers are reportedly hoping Bullard will rekindle that spark - this time with fellow contestant Harry Redknapp, who managed West Ham when Bullard was in the youth ranks.

Other names lined up for All Stars include comic Seann Walsh, 39, and reality TV star Gemma Collins, 44, who famously quit after three days during her original stint in 2014.

The last All Stars series aired in 2023 and was won by Myleene Klass.