I'm a Celebrity 2024: Campmates face double eviction - when will it be and who's favourite to leave?
It comes after the remaining eight I’m A Celebrity. . . Get me Out Of Here! campmates, including Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins, were spared a vote-off during last night’s episode (Wednesday December 4).
But, if the celebs thought they were safe, they need to think again. There will be a double eviction tonight’s episode (Thursday December 5). It won’t be straight-forward either, as also announced will be the winner of the ‘Ticket To Cyclone’ challenge, in which one of the campmates will learn they are exempt from eviction until the semi-final.
There will still be a double vote-off looming for seven celebs, however. The two favourites to leave the show next are the former featherweight champion, Barry McGuigan, with current odds to be axed at 5//6 and Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is the second favourite with odds at 11/8 next, according to Gambling.com.
Next is the Love Island star, Maura Higgins, with her current odds standing at 2/1 to be the next star voted off, followed by Coronation Street’s, Alan Halsall, with his odds at 3/1. TikTok star GK Barry is just in front of the Corrie actor with the former Communards musician Reverend Richard Coles standing in third place in the overall competition.
Coleen Rooney is just 4/6 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle and has knocked McFly’s Danny Jones off the top stop to be the show’s next winner. Jones had been favourite to win the reality show since the campmates first entered the jungle, according to the site.
The last person to be evicted was Radio 1 DJ and presenter Melvin Odoom. He left the show on Tuesday night's episode (December 3), when presenters Ant and Dec revealed it was between him and Higgins for the fourth elimination. Loose Women star Jane Moore was first to leave the camp, followed by Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and then singer Tulisa.
Following Higgins’ near miss, her odds to win the series have changed dramatically. She is now a massive 50/1 to be Queen of the Jungle, compared to just 14/1 a couple of days ago.