The I’m a Celeb contestants are facing a double eviction as the final air date gets closer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the remaining eight I’m A Celebrity. . . Get me Out Of Here! campmates, including Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins, were spared a vote-off during last night’s episode (Wednesday December 4).

But, if the celebs thought they were safe, they need to think again. There will be a double eviction tonight’s episode (Thursday December 5). It won’t be straight-forward either, as also announced will be the winner of the ‘Ticket To Cyclone’ challenge, in which one of the campmates will learn they are exempt from eviction until the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will still be a double vote-off looming for seven celebs, however. The two favourites to leave the show next are the former featherweight champion, Barry McGuigan, with current odds to be axed at 5//6 and Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is the second favourite with odds at 11/8 next, according to Gambling.com.

Next is the Love Island star, Maura Higgins, with her current odds standing at 2/1 to be the next star voted off, followed by Coronation Street’s, Alan Halsall, with his odds at 3/1. TikTok star GK Barry is just in front of the Corrie actor with the former Communards musician Reverend Richard Coles standing in third place in the overall competition.

ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

Coleen Rooney is just 4/6 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle and has knocked McFly’s Danny Jones off the top stop to be the show’s next winner. Jones had been favourite to win the reality show since the campmates first entered the jungle, according to the site.

The last person to be evicted was Radio 1 DJ and presenter Melvin Odoom. He left the show on Tuesday night's episode (December 3), when presenters Ant and Dec revealed it was between him and Higgins for the fourth elimination. Loose Women star Jane Moore was first to leave the camp, followed by Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and then singer Tulisa.

Following Higgins’ near miss, her odds to win the series have changed dramatically. She is now a massive 50/1 to be Queen of the Jungle, compared to just 14/1 a couple of days ago.