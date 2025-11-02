A new name has been added to the rumoured cast list for I’m A Celebrity 2025 with a former Strictly star possibly joining the show.

Comedian and presenter Eddie Kadi has reportedly signed up for the ITV reality show as the new series prepare to hit airwaves later this month. ITV confirmed yesterday (November 2) that the reality show favourite will be returning on Sunday, November 16.

Attention has turned to the cats, with Eddie the latest name linked to a stint in the jungle. A source told The Sun: “Eddie is hilarious and will provide some much needed comic relief to campmates in the jungle. He’s very quick-witted and the show will hopefully help land him lots of new fans.”

Comedian and presenter Eddie Kadi is the latest star rumoured to be taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. | Getty Images

He is already known to Strictly Come Dancing fans, following a stint on the show with pro Karen Hauer in 2023. He is also set to appear in the upcoming series of Celebrity Apprentice. If reports are accurate, Eddie could ask advice from pal and Man Like You podcast co-host Babatunde Aléshé, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2022.

There have been a raft of other stars linked to an appearance on the show. This includes Kelly Brook, Nick Ferrari, Ruby Wax, and rapper Aitch.

Other names rumoured to be joining include Martin Kemp and former England footballer Alex Scott. A source told The Sun: “Alex loves pushing herself out of her comfort zone and where better to do it than the jungle? The public know her as a sportswoman and a serious broadcaster so she thinks she can show people a side to her that they’ve never seen before.

“Alex is game for anything and is a tough cookie so she’s ready for anything that gets thrown at her — literally.”

Fans are also speculating over whether former Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury could finally join the jungle, after he reportedly turned the opportunity down last year in favour of accepting a boxing match. He has made no secret of his love for the ITV show, telling The Mirror in a 2024 interview: “I'm a Celeb is an amazing show and it's something I want to do in the future.”

ITV have keeps their lips sealed on a possible cast lineup. The full lineup is set to be released ahead of the series return on November 16.