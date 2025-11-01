A popular late-night chat show starring comedian Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie Ramsey has been axed by the BBC.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show aired two series on the BBC in 2021 and 2023, with plans for a third series shelved. However, it has been reported that the show has been axed altogether despite good rating and attracting celebrity couples.

A source told The Sun: “The BBC remain big fans of Chris and Rosie and the fact the show isn’t returning isn’t a sign of any bad feeling — quite the contrary. They wish them all the best and are still hoping to work with them on other projects in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show will not return for a third series. | Getty Images

The popular late-night show came following the success of the celebrity couple’s podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed, in which they discuss relationships, family life, parenting and life’s annoyances.

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey show followed on from this, with Chris and Rosie joined by another celebrity couple for candidly hilarious chats about home life. Guests on the show have included Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and Giovanna and Tom Fletcher among many others.

One reason for the show’s axing may be because of Chris and Rosie’s busy schedule. In a recent episode of Sh**ged Married Annoyed, Rosie explained that juggling their podcast, TV show and touring had taken a toll on the couple.

She said: “At one point we had the podcast, the tour and the TV show all at the same time. That was really hard. It was too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the point where I was like, ‘I’ve got nothing left to say to you’. We’d be sitting down for dinner and I’d be like, ‘I’m all talked out’.”

Chris added: “We were going through it. She threw a strop in Sheffield Arena. It wasn’t a rock star, you know, smashing tellies and that. Rosie got her rail of clothes and she sort of slapped them from side to side. I remember thinking, ‘I get that you’re upset, but that was pathetic’.”