The MTV comedy clip series Ridiculousness has been cancelled after 46 seasons and 14 years.

For those of you who are fans of MTV comedy clip series Ridiculousness you will be disappointed to discover that it has been cancelled after 46 seasons and 14 years. According to the synopsis of the show, “Steelo Brim and Chanel West Coast join Rob Dyrdek and a lineup of special guests as they watch the most hysterical and absurd viral videos out there.”

TMZ has reported that “The show went dark in July and was supposed to come back in January ... but instead, TMZ has learned, previously produced first-run episodes will continue to air on MTV through 2026, but no more original episodes will be produced.

“Previous seasons will continue to air on MTV, and select seasons will continue to stream on Paramount+ ... so fans still have plenty of laughs available from the series.”

What have Reddit users said about Ridiculousness being cancelled?

Reddit users have reacted to Ridiculousness being cancelled after 14 years. One fan wrote: “Omg what will they show you on MTV at all hours of the day?! At least they’ll always have reruns to rerun forever,” whilst another wrote: “I'm not going to lie, I got onto ridiculousness during the pandemic and it really helped me laugh in what I assume is a Stockholm syndrome kind of way.

“I will forever be thankful to rob, Chanel and steelo for this absolute slop that I really enjoyed during the pandemic.I'm guessing Dyrdek will retire to a private island for the end of time now.”

Who is Rob Dyrdek?

Rob Dyrdek has been described as an American entrepreneur, actor, producer, reality TV personality, and former professional skateboarder. He was the host of MTV’s Ridiculousness alongside Sterling "Steelo" Brim.

A source told US Weekly on October 31 that “MTV is working to “reimagine” the network, leading to the cancellation of the long-running show,” and also said: that the network will “feature a more curated slate” going forward to embrace its “experimental DNA.”