YouTube has issued a statement on the current situation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on YouTube’s official blog was posted on October 30. It reads: “Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers. They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV. If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers a $20 credit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How have Reddit users reacted to the news?

Reddit users have been reacting to the news and one wrote: “One of these days fans will say "enough is enough" and their leverage goes away when fans don't cancel for another platform and find something else to do.

Reddit users react to subscribers not being able to access content from the Disney channel on YouTube TV. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“I realize this won't be well received here. But until consumers take a stand we will see this nonsense play out over and over with all of us paying more for the same end product. Today it's YouTube next time it could be sling or any of the others.”

Another said: “I don’t think these companies understand. You can’t squeeze me for more. If you make watching cfb on paid platforms inconvenient we will simply not pay anymore,” whilst another wrote: “YouTube TV has to realize they don’t have leverage for this in the middle of the football season, right? I’m sure Disney is squeezing them but if the choice is having ESPN or “fighting for little poor YouTube”, I’ll just cancel my YouTube TV subscription and sign up elsewhere.”

Subscribers to YouTube TV are now unable to watch content from Disney networks, which includes ESPN, ABC, Disney Channel, FX, National Geographic and Freeform.