Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, took to X to discuss the launch of ChatGPT Atlas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI took to X and wrote: “10am livestream today to launch a new product I’m quite excited about!” He then gave another update and wrote: “Our new AI-first web browser ChatGPT Atlas is here for macOS. Please send feedback! Availability on other platforms to follow.”

In response to Sam Altman, one X user wrote: “Why do android and windows get updates later, even though they have more users than mac and iOS?” whilst another wrote: “Perpelexity, ARc, and Comet are crying in the corner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to his personal life, Sam Altman is married to software engineer Oliver Mulherin, the couple said their wedding vows at an estate in Hawaii. In February of this year, Sam took to X to share the news that they had become parents via surrogacy and wrote: “welcome to the world, little guy!

“he came early and is going to be in the nicu for awhile. he is doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him.

What is ChatGPT Atlas and how much is Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, worth, who is his husband Oliver Mulherin? Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“i have never felt such love.”

In June of this year, Sam Altman was interviewed at OpenAI’s San Francisco headquarters by Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang and told her that “I don’t think I have anything non-cliché to say here, but it is the best, most amazing thing ever. And it totally rewired all of my priorities.”

Sam Altman also said: “I remember in the first hour, I felt this neurochemical change, and it happened so fast. I was like, ‘Oh, I get to, like, observe this. Like, I am being, like, neurochemically hacked, but I’m noticing it happening. I’m totally fine with it. That’s great. But everything is going to be different now.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Forbes, Sam Altman “dropped out of Stanford to found social mapping company Loopt, which sold in 2012 for $43 million; he used proceeds to seed his own venture fund. Forbes also reported that “He has no equity in OpenAI, and instead owes his wealth to his investments, including stakes in Stripe, Reddit and nuclear fusion firm Helion.”

Forbes has reported that Sam Altman is worth $2.3B.

What is ChatGPT Atlas?

According to Open AI’s website, ChatGPT Atlas, is “a new web browser built with ChatGPT at its core. It also states that “With Atlas, ChatGPT can come with you anywhere across the web—helping you in the window right where you are, understanding what you’re trying to do, and completing tasks for you, all without copying and pasting or leaving the page.”

“ChatGPT Atlas is launching worldwide on macOS today to Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users. Atlas is also available in beta for Business, and if enabled by their plan administrator, for Enterprise and Edu users. Experiences for Windows, iOS, and Android are coming soon.”