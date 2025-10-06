In pre-market trading on Monday October 6, AMD, a multinational semiconductor company, shares soared.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of 8:30 ET, AMD, which is a multinational semi conductor company, shares have soared and are up more than 35%. This comes after the U.S based company announced a deal to provide computing power for OpenAI’s next generation AI systems.

In a statement, AMD said: “Under this definitive agreement, OpenAI will work with AMD as a core strategic compute partner to drive large-scale deployments of AMD technology starting with the AMD Instinct MI450 series and rack-scale AI solutions and extending to future generations. By sharing technical expertise to optimize their product roadmaps, AMD and OpenAI are deepening their multi-generational hardware and software collaboration that began with the MI300X and continued with the MI350X series.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD said: "We are thrilled to partner with OpenAI to deliver AI compute at massive scale.” She also said: "This partnership brings the best of AMD and OpenAI together to create a true win-win enabling the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advancing the entire AI ecosystem."

Dr. Lisa Su, chairwoman and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), delivers the opening keynote speech at Computex 2024, Taiwan's premier tech expo, in Taipei on June 3, 2024. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, said: “This partnership is a major step in building the compute capacity needed to realize AI’s full potential,” and also said: “AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster.”

Who is Dr. Lisa Su?

Dr. Lisa Su is the CEO of AMD. According to the bio on her website, “As chair and chief executive officer at AMD, Dr. Lisa Su has led the company’s transformation into the industry’s high-performance and adaptive computing leader, helping solve the world's most important challenges by delivering the next-generation of computing and AI solutions.”

“Before joining AMD, Dr. Su served as senior vice president and general manager, Networking and Multimedia at Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (a semiconductor manufacturing company) and was responsible for global strategy, marketing and engineering for the company’s embedded communications and applications processor business. Dr. Su joined Freescale in 2007 as chief technology officer, where she led the company’s technology roadmap and research and development efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Dr. Lisa Su’s salary?

In July 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that “Chief Executive Lisa Su was awarded total compensation of $31 million in 2024.”

Dr. Lisa Su is married to Daniel Lin and they are reportedly based in Austin, Texas. It is not known if the couple have children.