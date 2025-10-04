Popular fashion accessory chain Claire’s Accessories will shut 145 stores, despite striking a rescue deal that pulled the brand out of administration. (Photo by RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Popular fashion accessory chain Claire’s Accessories will shut 145 stores, despite striking a rescue deal that pulled the brand out of administration.

Earlier this week, administrators agreed to sell 156 stores to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. However, the deal did not include 145 stores.

And the 145 stores will now be closing permanently. Closing-down sales, offering 20% off, will begin at all affected locations this weekend, with exact closure dates varying by store.

On Monday, administrators at Interpath said they were working to keep the remaining stores open and secure their future. Will Wright, Interpath's UK chief executive and joint administrator, said: "Our intention is to continue to trade the remaining portfolio of stores for as long as we can, while we explore the options available."

Despite efforts, administrators were unable to find a buyer for these sites, leaving no choice but to shut them down. The number of staff affected by these closures is unconfirmed.

Claire's UK administration began on August 13, shortly after its US arm filed for bankruptcy on August 7. The US business has since found a buyer for 950 stores.

England

Andover, The Chantry Centre.

Ashford, County Square Shopping Centre.

Banbury, Banbury Gateway Shopping Park.

Banbury, The Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Barnstaple, Green Lanes Shopping Centre.

Basildon, Eastgate Centre.

Beckton, Asda , Tollgate Rd.

, Tollgate Rd. Bedford, 53 The Harpur Centre.

Bideford, Affinity Devon, Clovelly Road.

Birmingham, Resorts World Birmingham.

Birmingham, The Bull Ring.

Bishops Stortford, 11 Jackson Square.

Blackburn, 150b Stoneybutts.

Bognor Regis, 19 London Road.

Bolton, Middlebrook Leisure Park.

Bolton, Market Place.

Bournemouth, 56 Old Christchurch Road.

Braintree, George Yard.

Brentwood, The Baytree Centre.

Brighton, Upper Mall Level, Churchill Square.

Bristol, Willow Brook Centre.

Bristol, Cabot Circus.

Burton Upon Trent, Cooper Square Shopping Centre.

Bury, Union Arcade.

Camberley, Grace Reynolds Walk.

Canterbury, The Parade.

Carlisle, The Lanes Centre.

Chesterfield, Vicar Lane.

Chichester, 83A North Street.

Chippenham, Borough Parade.

Coventry, Kiosk A2, West Orchards.

Coventry, 48 Broadgate House.

Crewe, 62a Market Street.

Didcot, Orchard Centre.

Doncaster, Frenchgate Centre.

Doncaster, Lakeside Village.

Eastleigh, The Swan Centre.

Fareham, Thackery Mall.

Farnborough, The Mead Redevelopment.

Folkestone, 53 Sandgate Road Gloucester, Gloucester Quays Outlet Centre.

Cambridge, Grand Arcade.

Great Yarmouth, Market Gates Shopping Centre.

Halifax, 13 Woolshops.

Haywards Heath, The Orchards Shopping Centre.

Hemel Hempstead, 232 The Marlowes.

Hereford, Maylord Shopping Centre.

High Wycombe, Eden Centre.

Hinckley, Britannia Centre.

Horsham, 10 West Street.

Hounslow, 23 Treaty Centre.

Hove, George Street.

Hull, Prospect Centre.

Huntingdon , Chequers Court.

, Chequers Court. Kettering, The Mall.

King's Lynn, 20 New Conduit Street.

Kingston upon Thames, The Bentall Centre.

London, Victoria Place Shopping Centre.

London, 324 Oxford Street.

London, 108 Oxford Street.

Luton, The Arndale Centre.

Macclesfield, Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Maidstone, Gabriel's Hill.

Maidstone, Fremlin Walk.

Manchester, Manchester Fort Shopping Centre.

Milton Keynes, Kingston Centre.

Newcastle under Lyme, Castle Walk.

Newquay, 6 Banks Street.

Portsmouth, The Cascades Centre.

Preston, St George's Centre.

Pudsey, Owlcotes Supercentre.

Reading, Chalfont Way.

Redditch, 10 Kingfisher Walk.

Richmond-upon-Thames, 33 The Quadrant.

Rochdale, Exchange Shopping Centre.

Rugby, Clock Tower Shopping Centre.

Salford, Lowry Galleria.

Salisbury, 36 Old George Mall.

Scunthorpe, 74 High Street.

Sheffield, 18 Chapel Walk.

Southport, Chapel Street.

Stockton on Tees, Wellington Square.

Swindon, Brunel Centre and West Swindon.

Tamworth, Ankerside Shopping Centre.

Tonbridge, High Street.

Torquay, 6 Union Street.

Trowbridge, The Shires.

Walsall, Park Mall Saddlers Centre.

Walthamcross, The Pavillion Shopping Centre.

Watford, Asda Supercentre.

Welwyn Garden City, The Howard Centre.

Weston Super Mare, The Sovereign Shopping Centre.

Winchester, 130 High Street.

Woking, The Peacocks Centre.

Workington, 8 Risman Place.

York, 37 Parliament Street.

Scotland

Aberdeen, St Nicholas Centre.

Ayr, 214 High Street.

Clydebank, 101 Sylvania Way.

East Kilbride, Centre West.

Elgin, 137 High Street.

Falkirk, Howgate Centre.

Glenrothes, The Kingdom Shopping Centre.

Kendal, Elephant Yard.

Kirkcaldy, Mercat Centre.

Livingston, Almondvale Centre.

Livingston, Designer Outlet.

Wales

Perth, St Johns Centre.

Stirling, Thistle Marches 2.

Tillicoultry, Sterling Mills Designer Outlet.

Carmarthen, Grey Friars.

Cardiff, St David's Centre.

Haverfordwest, Riverside Quay.

Llantrisant, Talbot Green Retail Park.

Cwmbran, The Mall.

Northern Ireland:.

Bloomfield, Bloomfield Shopping Centre.

Coleraine, Diamond Centre.

Enniskillen, Emeside Shopping Centre.

Lisburn, Bow Street Mall.

Newry, The Quays.

Newtownards, Ards Shopping Centre