Dame Emma Walmsley is to step down from her role as chief executive of GSK after eight years.

In September 2016, it was revealed that Emma Walmsley would be the new chief executive at GlaxoSmithKline, meaning that she would become the first woman to run a major pharmaceutical company; she joined the company in 2010 from L'Oreal. She took over from Sir Andrew Witty in March 2017.

In a statement at the time, Emma Walmsley, said: "I am delighted and honoured to be appointed GSK's next CEO.

"I'm looking forward to working with Andrew and other leaders over the next few months to ensure a smooth handover and to develop plans for 2017 and beyond."

It has now been announced that Emma Walmsley, the chief executive of GSK, is to step down after eight years. In a press release by GSK, Sir Jonathan Symonds CBE, and Chair of GSK, said: “ On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Emma and acknowledge her outstanding leadership in delivering a strategic transformation of GSK, including the successful demerger of Haleon.

“GSK today is necessarily very different to the company she was appointed to nine years ago and has a bright and ambitious future. The company is performing to a new, more competitive standard, with performance anchored in a stronger portfolio balanced across specialty medicines and vaccines.

Emma Walmsley, who was made a dame in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to the pharmaceutical industry and business, said: “2026 is a pivotal year for GSK to define its path for the decade ahead, and I believe the right moment for new leadership.”

According to the Financial Times, “Miels, who is less experienced than Walmsley, has been awarded a pay package worth up to about £16mn, compared with £21.6mn for his predecessor.”

Who is Luke Miels?

In a press release, GSK said: “Luke Miels is appointed CEO Designate, GSK. He will assume full responsibilities as CEO and join the Board on 1st January 2026. Luke joined GSK in 2017 and is currently Chief Commercial Officer, with world-wide responsibility for medicines and vaccines.

“He has been instrumental in building GSK’s specialty medicines portfolio, notably in oncology and respiratory. Luke is a highly respected, experienced global biopharma leader, having worked at senior levels in the US, Europe and Asia, at AstraZeneca, Roche and Sanofi-Aventis, prior to joining GSK. This experience, and significant contribution to GSK, mean he is exceptionally well-qualified to lead the company, and to deliver the patient and shareholder value inherent in the company’s future ambitions.”