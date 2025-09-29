Workers at some branches of an embattled high street chain have been thrown a lifeline - as their troubled employer has been sold to investors.

Claire’s Accessories’ UK business became caught up in the travails of its American owners this year. The US owner filed for bankruptcy and the UK side of the company was placed in administration on August 13.

There had been hopes that some or all of the business could be sold, and Will Wright, UK chief executive at Interpath, which was appointed as the administrator, said this month: “Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options for the company. This includes exploring the possibility of a sale which would secure a future for this well-loved brand.”

Now the administrators have said they have agreed to sell 156 stores to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. In total Claire’s has 306 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Modella Capital bought WH Smith's high street stores this year and rebranded them as TGJones, and also owns shares in Hobbycraft, Paperchase, and Tie Rack.

Natasha Harbinson, managing director at Interpath, said: “Following an agreement between Modella Capital and Ames Watson in the US in relation to the Claire’s brand, we are pleased to confirm a sale of the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets which will ensure this popular brand will continue to trade on high streets up and down the UK.

“In addition, we are also pleased to have secured a sale of the Claire’s business in Switzerland. Discussions with other interested parties continue in relation to the Claire’s entities in France, Italy and Poland.”

The 145 stores that are not included as part of the transaction will remain open and will continue to trade while the joint administrators continue to assess options.

Will Wright, Interpath’s UK CEO and joint administrator, added: “We’d like to express our sincere thanks to the thousands of Claire’s dedicated employees, as well as suppliers and other key stakeholders, who have supported us throughout the administration process. Our intention is to continue to trade the remaining portfolio of stores for as long as we can, while we explore the options available.”