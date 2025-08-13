Fashion accessories chain Claire’s is set to appoint administrators for its UK and Ireland business, putting around 2,150 jobs at risk.

The US parent firm for the high street retailer said it has filed a formal notice to administrators from advisory firm Interpath.

The move will raise fears over the future of its 306 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Administrators are set to seek a potential rescue deal for the chain, which has seen sales tumble in the face of recent weak consumer demand.

Will Wright, UK chief executive at Interpath, said: “Claire’s has long been a popular brand across the UK, known not only for its trend-led accessories but also as the go-to destination for ear piercing.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options for the company. This includes exploring the possibility of a sale which would secure a future for this well-loved brand.”

Michael Lynch, partner at city law firm DMH Stallard and insolvency and restructuring specialist, said: "Given that Claire's in the US filed for bankruptcy in the US, it comes as little surprise that Claire's UK business is also in distress.

"Stakeholders and lenders have presumably exhausted viable refinance and solvent restructuring options. Should Claire's enter administration, and dependent on the purpose of the administration, the administrators could sell the underlying company as a going concern or sell its business and assets, thereby saving potential job losses.

"The recent press release of an impending collapse, with a quote from prospective insolvency practitioners will allow interested parties to engage in any sale process."

Stuart Greenfield, UK and European Sales Director at Advanced Supply Chain, said: “Part of Claire’s Accessories’ problems are that its supply chain isn’t working, as it has failed to adapt in fast-changing markets. The retailer has borne the financial impact of US tariff reforms on imports from China, eroding already tight margins on low-value goods. And even before tariff changes, Claire’s was struggling to compete with the enhanced value and range of products that online marketplaces offer consumers. Sourcing and supply chain strategies should have been flexed to address margin dilution and to diversify and expand supplier networks.

“Successful retail models must constantly satisfy shopper demand for choice, availability, convenience and cost. Agile supply chains are the backbone of this and critical to delivering efficiencies that protect margins.”

It comes as Hobbycraft and Poundland have both announced store closures in the past 48 hours.