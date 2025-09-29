Jaguar Land Rover has issued a new update on the status of its production after the cyber attack.

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said it will resume some manufacturing production in the “coming days” as it continues to deal with the fallout of a major cyber attack. The carmaking plants have been shut since 31 August after being hit by a cyberattack.

The company said: "Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.

“We know there is much more to do, but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress." It comes after it was announced that the government will underwrite a £1.5bn loan guarantee to JLR in a bid to support its suppliers.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the loan, from a commercial bank, would protect jobs in the West Midlands, Merseyside and across the UK. There have been growing concerns some suppliers, mostly small businesses, could go bust due to the prolonged shutdown.

About 30,000 people are directly employed at the company's UK plants with about 100,000 working for firms in the supply chain. Some of these firms supply parts exclusively to JLR, while others sell components to other carmakers as well. It is believed to be the first time that a company has received government help as a result of a cyber-attack.

The government will underwrite the loan through the Export Development Guarantee (EDG), a financial support mechanism aimed at helping UK companies who sell overseas. The loan will be paid back by JLR over five years, in an effort to boost the firm's cash reserves as it makes a "backlog of payments" to its suppliers.

No cars have been built this month, and the company has stopped placing orders with its 700 suppliers.