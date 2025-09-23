JLR, the UK’s largest carmaker, has extended its pause in production until October 1, having a knock-on impact to the companies that supply it.

The business secretary and industry minister are visiting JLR on Tuesday for the first time since the cyber attack to meet with the company and firms in the beleaguered carmaker's supply chain. The company has been unable to produce cars since the cyber attack at the end of August forced it to shut down its IT networks, and fears are growing that the company's suppliers could go bust without support.

JLR has confirmed that its factories - including its UK facilities in Solihull, Halewood and Wolverhampton - won't resume operations until at least October 1. JLR said in a statement: "Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and our retailers who remain open.

"We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience." Industry minister Chris McDonald said he was visiting JLR alongside Business Secretary Peter Kyle to "host companies in the supply chain, to listen to workers and hear how we can support them and help get production back online."

He said in a statement: "We have two priorities, helping Jaguar Land Rover get back up and running as soon as possible and the long-term health of the supply chain. We are acutely aware of the difficulties the stoppage is causing for those suppliers and their staff, many of whom are already taking a financial hit through no fault of their own - and we will do everything we can to reassure them that the government is on their side."

The halt in production had hit profits by about £120m already, and £1.7bn in lost revenue, according to David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics at the University of Birmingham. JLR is currently taking the lead on support for its own supply chain, rather than any state intervention.

One of the country's largest trade unions, Unite, called for a furlough scheme for staff of JLR suppliers, after reporting that some workers were being told to apply for Universal Credit. Unite said staff were being laid off with "reduced or zero pay" following the hack, which has forced the carmaker to shut down its IT networks and halt production.