Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack: Hackers linked to M&S breach take responsibility for disrupting IT systems at key sites
A channel on the Telegram platform posted a screenshot of what appeared to be the carmaker’s internal IT systems, as well as a news article detailing the hack. The name of the Telegram channel is a combination of three English language speaking, or western-based, hacking groups known as Scattered Spider, Lapsus$ and ShinyHunters.
Scattered Spider, a collective of teenage and twentysomething hackers, has been blamed for attacks this year on British retailers M&S, Co-op and Harrods. Four people including three teenagers were arrested at UK addresses in July as part of an investigation into the retail cyber-attacks.
Britain’s biggest carmaker halted production at key sites on Monday after admitting its manufacturing and retailing activities had been “severely disrupted” by a cyber-incident. It said there was no evidence that any customer data had been taken but had “proactively” shut down its systems and taken “immediate action to mitigate” the impact.
JLR did not give more details about who was behind the incident, when it was discovered or how long it would take to recover from it. A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said: “We are aware of an incident impacting Jaguar Land Rover and are working with partners to better understand its impact.”
The carmaker, which is headquartered in Coventry, employs 32,800 people in the UK across 17 different sites.