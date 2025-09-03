A cyber-attack has "severely disrupted" Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicle production.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, said it took immediate action to lessen the impact of the hack and is working quickly to restart operations. JLR's retail business has also been badly hit at a traditionally a popular time for consumers to take delivery of a new vehicle - but there is no evidence any customer data had been stolen, it said.

The attack began on Sunday as the latest batch of new registration plates became available on Monday, 1 September. Workers at the company's Halewood plant in Merseyside were told by email early on Monday morning not to come into work while others were sent home, as first reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, the attack has also hit JLR's other main UK manufacturing plant at Solihull, with staff there also sent home. The company said: "We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems. We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner."

A cyber-attack has "severely disrupted" Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicle production. (Photo: PA) | PA

It added: "At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted." It is not yet known who is responsible for the hack.

The National Crime Agency said: "We are aware of an incident impacting Jaguar Land Rover and are working with partners to better understand its impact."