In November 2023, Sarah Ferguson guest edited and co-presented a special edition of ITV’s This Morning. In a statement at the time, she said: “I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role.

“I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.”

Sarah Ferguson also said: “I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”

Martin Frizell, the husband of Fiona Phillips and the then boss of This Morning, said: “We are all delighted Sarah, Duchess of York wanted to come back here and I’m very happy for her to make some of my decisions on Monday.

“She has a great understanding of the show and how television works and I feel viewers will be really interested in the running order she is putting together.”

It has now been reported that Sarah Ferguson will no longer appear on This Morning and Loose Women following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. A source told the Daily Mail that “Fergie won't be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her.

“There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women.

“Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more.

“There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or anymore anytime in the future. She's done with the channel now.”

Prince Andrew is 65 and Sarah Ferguson is 66, she celebrated her birthday on October 15. According to reports, Prince Andrew was planning a party for her, but this was reportedly cancelled.

Sarah Ferguson began a relationship with Prince Andrew in 1985 and they married on July 23 1986 at Westminster Abbey. Following their separation in 1992, they divorced in 1996.

1 . Sarah Ferugon in May 1986 Sarah Ferguson (later Duchess of York) is surrounded by press photographers as she arrives for work in Mayfair, London on March 3, 1986. The announcement had just been made of her engagement to Prince Andrew. ( | Getty Images Share

2 . Sarah Ferguson on August 4, 1986 Sarah Ferguson celebrating the Queen Mother's 86th birthday with the royal family in 1986 | Derek Hudson/Getty Images Share

3 . Queen Elizabeth II celebrates turning 60 on April 21, 1986 at Buckingham Palace in London Sarah Ferguson joining Prince Andrew for Queen Elizabeth II's 60th birthday celebrations | Getty Images Share