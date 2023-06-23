Jharrel Jerome stars in I'm A Virgo, a new absurdist comedy about a 13ft tall Black teenager from director Boots Riley

I’m A Virgo, a new series from Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 23 June.

The series, which stars Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome, is a coming of age dramedy following a comic book obsessed Black teenager - who happens to be 13 feet tall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Virgo ahead of its Amazon Prime debut.

What is I’m A Virgo about?

The official Amazon Prime synopsis for I’m A Virgo explains that the series “is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world.”

“He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero. I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.”

Who stars in I’m A Virgo?

Jharrel Jerome as Cootie in I'm A Virgo, wearing an orange and purple t-shirt, sat on the by comparison seemingly very small steps into a house (Credit: Pete Lee/Prime Video)

Jharrel Jerome plays Cootie, a 13 foot tall Black teenager obsessed with comic books. Jerome, who in real life is around 5 ft 9, is best known for previous lead roles in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us. He can next be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s Full Circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walton Goggins plays The Hero, a real-life superhero and Cootie’s idol. Goggins, who is 5 ft 10 in real life and in I’m A Virgo, is best known for appearing in television series like Justified and The Shield, as well as in films like The Hateful Eight and The Accountant.

They’re joined by Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy), Kara Young (The Punisher), Allius Barnes (PEN15), Olivia Washington (Breaking), Mike Epps (The Upshaws), and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective) amongst others.

Who writes and directs I’m A Virgo?

Boots Riley created I’m A Virgo, and has directed all seven episodes of the series. Riley is best known for his film Sorry to Bother You, which starred Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson as a pair of customer service phone representatives. He’s also got an extensive discography with his band The Coup.

Riley wrote three episodes of Sorry to Bother You, with co-showrunner and executive producer Tze Chun (Little America) writing one episode. Whitney White (Single Drunk Female), Marcus Gardley (... And Jesus Moonwalks The Mississippi), and Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) wrote one episode each also.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch I’m A Virgo?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every episode of I’m A Virgo will be available to stream as part of a boxset on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 23 June.

How many episodes of I’m A Virgo are there?

There are 7 episodes, each of which typically runs to around half an hour in length (the longest being 38 mins, and the shortest 23 mins).

Where is I’m A Virgo filmed?

Though set in Oakland in California, I’m A Virgo was filmed primarily in New Orleans in Louisiana.

Why should I watch I’m A Virgo?