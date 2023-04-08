In With A Shout is a new ITV game show that will have contestants literally screaming at the TV

In With A Shout is a new ITV family game show hosted by Joel Dommett that will see contestants screaming at the TV in a bid to win thousands of pounds. Two families will go up against each other across several rounds as they hope to take home up to £20,000.

The new series comes to ITV and ITVX this weekend bares similarities to shows like Family Fortunes, but with its own unique twist. Families of three from across the UK will join Joel as they shout out answers to a wide range of trivia questions at 10 TV screens.

With the series debuting tonight, this is everything you need to know about In With A Shout, including how to play, and how to be on the show:

What are the rules of In With A Shout?

The premise of In With A Shout is very simple - contestants shout at a TV screen to win money. Each contestant will choose a category from 10 TV screens in the studio - they are then shown a series of four-second clips on the screen and they must shout out what is shown in each clip.

For example, if the category is dogs, the contestant may be shown clips of different dog breeds and would then have to correctly shout out each breed within the four-seconds that they are shown on the screen.

Joel Dommett

With every correct answer, the contestants move up the money ladder, building up their balance. There are three contestants in each family and they will all play one round.

The family with the most cash built up after they have all played will go on to the final round. They then have the chance to quadruple their prize pot and will have one minute to answer questions and turn off all 10 TVs. If they succeed they will take home the prize money but if they lose they’ll go home empty handed.

Who is Joel Dommett?

Joel Dommett is a comedian, and TV presenter best known for hosting The Masked Singer UK - he has also appeared on Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and Joel & Nish vs The World. In 2021 he also joined The Masked Dancer as a host.

Contestants on In With A Shout

Speaking of his new role on In With A Shout, Dommett said: “I grew up watching those 80s and 90s quizzes with Bob Monkhouse and Bruce Forsyth. I loved watching all of those old school hosts who did it really well and interacted with families so brilliantly. I’m really excited to be finally doing it myself.

"I think the key is being friendly, funny and warm and yet somehow making it funny at the same time. I’ve tried to find a little bit of that."

When is In With A Shout on TV?

In With A Shout will begin on Saturday 8 April at 6pm and episodes will air at the same time weekly. You can watch episodes on ITVX shortly after they are first broadcast.

Can you apply to be on In With A Shout?