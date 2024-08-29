Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis may not be the only big comeback hitting the headlines, with one of the stars of The Inbetweeners lifting the lid on a possible reboot of the hit comedy.

Joe Thomas, who played Simon in the beloved E4 coming-of-age comedy, has opened up about a possible return to the world of The Inbetweeners. The show followed the story of Simon, Neil, Jay and Will as they stumbled through high school, with two subsequent films following them on their first lads holiday and then a trip to Australia to visit Jay on his gap year.

But Thomas, 40, revealed on the Always Be Comedy podcast that a return to the boys beyond school and university is on the cards, with a third film more likely than a series. When asked whether any conversations have happened with his co-stars Simon Bird, James Buckley and Blake Harrison over a possible reboot, he said: “Yes, it's happened in various forms. All of us feel it would be nice to do.”

He added that ideas for the next chapter in the story include following the boys to Las Vegas for a stag do as well as meeting for five-a-side football matches, replacing the school’s common room setting. However, Thomas said that there was some “anxiety” in the cast, saying: “Everybody's anxiety would be, 'Will it be as good?'. That is what we would be going in with.”

Thomas added that the cast are still close and speak regularly. He said: “We're all still around, we're all still in each other's lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.

“I feel like we all still really like each other. We've all been able to go away and get various monkeys off our backs, in terms of things that we felt we needed to do other than The Inbetweeners to prove something to ourselves.”

The E4 series first aired from 2008 to 2010, with the films releasing in 2011 and 2014. It went on to launch or boost the careers of the four main actors, as well as a number of actors in the supporting cast, including Emily Atack, Henry Lloyd Jones and Greg Davies.