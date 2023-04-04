Gregg Wallace will step back from presenting Inside the Factory after the latest season airs

BBC series Inside the Factory returns with Gregg Wallace, Cherry Healey, and Ruth Goodman back to front the latest series. Each episode explores how a specific product is made at factories across the UK - previous seasons have looked at everything from coffee and curry to baked beans and bicycles.

Each of the presenters heads to a different location, with Gregg at the factory, and Cherry and Ruth at different spots across the country where they present another segment for the episode which is related to the object made in the factory.

The new series could be the last one that Gregg features in, as the star presenter announced that he was taking a step back from the show after filming on the latest season was completed. This is everything we know about the latest season of Inside the Factory so far:

Inside the Factory

Where is Inside the Factory series 8 filmed?

The first episode of the new series will see Gregg visit a factory in Manchester that produces 1.4 billion Jaffa Cakes every year, whilst Cherry Healey is in Jaffa, the city responsible for growing the fruit that gives these cakes their name. Ruth Goodman will also explore the controversial legal decision which determined whether the snacks are cakes or biscuits.

In episode two, Gregg travels to a pork pie factory in Northallerton, Yorkshire - this factory has been making pork pies since 1928. Each week, 4250,000 snack-sized pork pies are made there, and Gregg went along to find out how they are produced. Meanwhile, Cherry will demonstrate how to make a perfect vegan shortcrust pastry, and a delicious piccalilli to have with your pork pies. Ruth will be in Cornwall where she explores the history of the Stargazy pie.

Other locations featured in the series include a crumpet factory in Burnley and a vegan sausage factory in Thirsk.

Why is Gregg Wallace leaving Inside the Factory?

Gregg announced that he would stop making episodes of Inside the Factory last month. He explained that he wanted to spend more time with his three year old son, Sid, who was diagnosed with autism last year.

Sid is non-verbal and requires additional support with his education, Gregg has therefore made the decision to reduce his workload in order to have more time to support his son. He also stepped back from another popular BBC show, Eat Well for Less?, and was replaced by Diversity star Jordan Banjo. Gregg has confirmed that he will continue to front popular cookery show MasterChef alongside co-presenter John Torode.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Gregg said: speaking to BBC Radio London, said: "I’ve made a decision that I’m actually not going to do Inside The Factory any more. It’s a good time to stop doing it because there’s actually 12 episodes in the can, so I wouldn’t have been filming for a while anyway.

"You’ve got a little boy who’s cuddly and happy and naughty, like any little boy would be, but he can’t speak, he can’t talk to you, so he gets frustrated because he finds it difficult to tell you what exactly it is he needs. Right now, we need to find education for him and I can’t just leave that to Anna (Gregg’s wife) – that’s a big, big decision."

Who will replace Gregg Wallace on Inside the Factory?

A new presenter for Inside the Factory has not yet been named however the BBC said that Wallace’s replacement will be confirmed soon.

When is Inside the Factory series 8 on TV?