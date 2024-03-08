Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today marks International Women's Day (March 8) and there's no better way to celebrate than to enjoy the best female-led film and TV shows out there.

In honour of International Women's Day, we've put together a list of our favourites from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hilariously awkward dark comedy series Fleabag to the important biopic Hidden Figures which tells the true story about the African-American female mathematicians who worked at Nasa during the space race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is our list of the best TV shows and films to watch this International Women's Day.

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark comedy Fleabag is a hilariously awkward female-centric series that lays bare the reality of life in a big city when you're in your 20s. Featuring an impressive cast including: Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott, and Fiona Shaw, it follows the chaotic highs and lows of falling in love and navigating friendships. You can watch Fleabag on BBC iPlayer.

Broad City

This fast-paced eccentric comedy follows best friends Abbi and Ilana, as they navigate their early 20s as Jewish American women in New York City. Executive produced by Amy Poehler you can watch Broad City on Amazon Prime Video.

Gilmore Girls

The small town of Stars Hollow is home to the most wholesome and comforting drama, Gilmore Girls. We watch the relationships between mother-daughter team Lorelei Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), along with grandmother Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) develop throughout the seasons as we grow up with Rory and experience the highs and lows of coming-of-age. You can watch Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

I May Destroy You

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You features a predominately Black British cast, with themes exploring trauma, sexuality and consent. You can watch I May Destroy You on BBC iPlayer.

Killing Eve

Starring Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw, this crime-thriller follows three powerful women - Villanelle, a powerful assassin, Eve an MI5 agent, and MI6 agent Carolyn as they untangle a web of espionage. You can watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer.

Hidden Figures

This American biopic tells the true story about the African-American female mathematicians who worked at Nasa during the space race and played a key role in astronaut John Glenn's launch into orbit. The cast features a strong female line-up with Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe taking up the leads. You can watch Hidden Figures on Disney Plus.

Erin Brockovich

This must-watch biopic stars Julia Roberts as legal clerk Erin Brockovich, who in the 1990s took on the energy corporation Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for its role in the Hinkley groundwater contamination scandal. You can watch Erin Brockovich on Netflix.

Little Women

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest big screen adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel Little Women, comes from Barbie's Greta Gerwig and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep. You can watch Little Women on Netflix.