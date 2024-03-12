Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prime Video’s award-winning adult animation, “Invincible,” took the same path as its Netflix counterparts “The Crown” and the upcoming season of “Bridgerton” in breaking up its second series into two volumes - almost akin to the comic book series the title is based on.

Part two of the second season once again brings together the fantastic talents of 2024 Golden Globe winner Steven Yeun (“Beef,” “Minari”) voicing our teenage protagonist Mark Grayson, aka “Invincible,” as he tries to live up to the expectations placed upon him owing to his father being the Superman-like “Omni-Man” - voiced by “Whiplash” actor J.K. Simmons.

The series has been a critical darling since its release, with Amazon Studios ordering a second and third season after its debut series was completed, earning plaudits from celebrated award ceremonies such as the Saturn Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. It’s also led to crossovers in other media with another Amazon Studios comic-book adaptation - “The Boys.”

But given that the first half dropped on Prime Video in November 2023, perhaps now is as deal a time as any to recap what we learned during the first half of “Invincible” Season 2 Part One?

What happened during “Invincible” Season 2 Part One?

Nolan, also known as Omni-Man, faces a profound crisis of identity after abandoning Earth. Amidst his existential turmoil, he encounters a new purpose when he saves a Thraxan ship from the clutches of a black hole, ultimately ascending to the role of ruler on the planet. The series introduces Angstrom Levy, a scientist propelled by a thirst for vengeance. His escape through a mysterious portal sets the stage for a dramatic confrontation with Mark, the titular hero.

Mark, the central protagonist, grapples with the complexities of his dual identity as a high school graduate and a burgeoning superhero. His confrontation with the villainous Doc Seismic underscores the challenges he faces in balancing his personal and heroic responsibilities. Tension brews within Mark's family dynamics, particularly between him and his mother, Debbie. The spectre of Nolan's betrayal looms large, straining their relationship and laying the groundwork for future conflicts.

Eve's ambitious endeavour to build a park fails, amplifying the tensions with her father. Meanwhile, the introduction of a stowaway Martian and his subsequent transformation into Shapesmith heralds the formation of new alliances within the Guardians.

Mark navigates a series of trials, including clashes with Darkwing II and a mission to appease the Atlanteans. Allen's discussions with the Coalition shed light on Earth's place in the broader cosmic landscape. The revelation of a Viltrumite mole within their ranks adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

Mark's college pursuits lead him to an unexpected reunion with Nolan on the distant planet of Thraxa. Amidst the turmoil of conflict, Mark discovers profound truths about his father's past and their fractured relationship.

As Nolan faces imminent execution at the hands of the Viltrumites, Mark is tasked with a monumental responsibility: preparing Earth for the impending invasion. The stakes are higher than ever as Mark grapples with the weight of his newfound duties. Debbie confronts her past and grapples with the consequences of her relationship with Nolan. Meanwhile, Donald's discovery of his potentially non-human nature adds an intriguing subplot to the unfolding saga.

